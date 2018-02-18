Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, February 18th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Isobel Furey (née Murphy), Lifford and formerly Glenties

- Lorraine Anderson, The Beeches, Ballybofey

- Kathleen Conaghan, Meenlaragh, Gortahork

- Sean Diver, Meentullynagarn, Killybegs

- Conal O'Donnell, Conlin Road, Killybegs

- Geraldine Martin (nee Brolly), Raphoe

- Rosie Gibbons, Woodlands, Letterkenny

- Matthew Murphy, 45 The Glebe, Donegal Town

- Neil Kelly, Massinass, Creeslough

- Carmel McCrudden, 2 St. Mary’s Road, Buncrana

- Sr. Enda Canning, Convent of Mercy, Buncrana and formerly of Glenvar

Isobel Furey (née Murphy), St. Columba's Grove, Ballyduff Park, Lifford and formerly Glenties

The death has occurred at Arch View Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Isobel Furey (nee Murphy), St.Columba's Grove, Ballyduff Park, Lifford, and formerly Ballinkillen, Co.Carlow and Glenties, Co.Donegal.

Her remains will repose at the Oratory, Ballyduff Park on Sunday, Feb 18th, from 11am until 9pm.



Funeral leaving from there on Monday, February 19th, at 9.30am for requiem Mass at 10am in St. Patrick's Church, Murlog, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Lorraine Anderson, 45, The Beeches, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Lorraine Anderson, 45, The Beeches, Ballybofey.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday, February 20th at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member. Family time from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Kathleen Conaghan, Meenlaragh, Gortahork



The death has occurred in Falcarragh Community Hospital of Kathleen Conaghan Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

Her remains are reposing at her brother Peadar Conaghan's home in Meenlaragh. Removal from there on Monday, February 19th to Christ the King Church, Gortahork for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary at 9pm on Sunday evening.

Sean Diver, Meentullynagarn, Killybegs



The death has occurred of Sean Diver, Meentullynagarn, Killybegs.

Remains arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Killybegs on Monday for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House private please.

Conal O'Donnell, Conlin Road, Killybegs



The death has occurred of Conal O'Donnell, Conlin Road, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at his sister Margaret Murphy's residence, Castlecommon.

Removal from there on Tuesday at 12.40pm to St. Mary's Church, Killybegs for requiem Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 10am both nights.

Geraldine Martin (nee Brolly) 15 St. Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Geraldine Martin (Nee Brolly) 15 St. Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe.

Her remains left Kelly’s Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe at 7pm this evening (Sunday) going to her late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.20am going to St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Letterkenny University Hospital Patients' Comfort Fund care of any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield Raphoe.

Family time from 10pm to 10am.

Rosie Gibbons, Woodlands, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Rosie Gibbons, Woodlands, Letterkenny.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest took place on Sunday evening to the residence of her so,n James Gibbons, 6 Parkview Drive, Gortlee.

Requiem Mass at the Church of Irish Martyrs on Tuesday, February 20th at 9.30am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations to the Donegal Hospice, care of Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors, Churchill and Letterkenny.

Matthew Murphy, 45 The Glebe, Donegal Town, formerly Drogheda, Co. Louth

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Matthew Murphy, 45 The Glebe, Donegal Town, and formerly of Drogheda Co. Louth.

Reposing at his home on Sunday from 2pm to 10pm.

Removal on Monday morning for 11am funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town, with interment afterwards in St. Columba's Church Cemetery, Carrick.

House private on Monday morning please. All enquiries to John McGowan Funeral Directors 087 270 6699.

Neil Kelly, Massinass, Creeslough

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Neil Kelly, Massinass, Creeslough.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Massinass.

Removal from his home on Monday, February 19th going to St Michael’s Church, Creeslough to arrive at 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Lake House Portnnablagh Comfort Fund, care of any family member or Harkin’s Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

Carmel McCrudden, 2 St. Mary’s Road, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Carmel McCrudden, 2 St. Mary’s Road, Buncrana.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home took place on Saturday to her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home, Monday, 19th February, at 9.40am going to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Burial afterwards in St Marys Cemetery, Cockhill.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Sr. Enda Canning, Convent of Mercy, Buncrana and formerly of Glenvar

The death has occurred at Hillcrest House, Long Lane, Letterkenny of Sr. Enda Canning, Convent of Mercy, Buncrana and formerly of Glenvar.

Removal from Hillcrest House took place at 6pm on Sunday to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana to repose Sunday night and Monday night with Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Hillcrest House Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.



