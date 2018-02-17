Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, February 17th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Isobel Furey (née Murphy), Lifford and formerly Glenties

- Matthew Murphy, 45 The Glebe, Donegal Town

- Neil Kelly, Massinass, Creeslough

- Kathleen Russell, née McBride, Craghy Boyle, Dungloe and formerly of Letterkenny

- Carmel McCrudden, 2 St. Mary’s Road, Buncrana

- Patrick McLaughlin Packie, Sharagore, Linsfort, Buncrana

- Sr. Enda Canning, Convent of Mercy, Buncrana and formerly of Glenvar

Isobel Furey (née Murphy), St. Columba's Grove, Ballyduff Park, Lifford and formerly Glenties



The death has occurred at Arch View Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Isobel Furey (nee Murphy), St.Columba's Grove, Ballyduff Park, Lifford, and formerly Ballinkillen, Co.Carlow and Glenties, Co.Donegal.

Her remains will repose at the Oratory, Ballyduff Park on Saturday, Feb 17th, from 8pm until 9pm and on Sunday, Feb 18th, from 11am until 9pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Monday, February 19th, at 9.30am for requiem Mass at 10am in St. Patrick's Church, Murlog, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Matthew Murphy, 45 The Glebe, Donegal Town, formerly Drogheda, Co. Louth

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Matthew Murphy, 45 The Glebe, Donegal Town, and formerly of Drogheda Co. Louth.

Reposing at his home on Sunday from 2pm to 10pm.

Removal on Monday morning for 11am funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town, with interment afterwards in St. Columba's Church Cemetery, Carrick.

House private on Monday morning please. All enquiries to John McGowan Funeral Directors 087 270 6699.

Neil Kelly, Massinass, Creeslough

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Neil Kelly, Massinass, Creeslough.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence in Massinass from 3pm on Sunday.

Removal from his home on Monday, February19th going to St Michael’s Church, Creeslough to arrive at 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Lake House Portnnablagh Comfort Fund, care of any family member or Harkin’s Funeral Directors, Creeslough.



Kathleen Russell, née McBride, Craghy Boyle, Dungloe and formerly of Letterkenny



The death has occurred at the Lake House, Portnablagh of Kathleen Russell, née McBride, Craghy Boyle, Dungloe and formerly Loughanure and Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

Her remains were reposing at her late residence at Craghy Boyle.

Removal from there took place on Saturday at 6pm to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny to repose overnight for 12 noon funeral mass on Sunday, 18th February.

Burial afterwards to the family plot in New Leck Cemetery.

Flowers welcome or donations if desired to the Lake House residents comfort fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.



Family time from 10pm to 10am and shuttle bus provided.

Carmel McCrudden, 2 St. Mary’s Road, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Carmel McCrudden, 2 St. Mary’s Road, Buncrana.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home took place on Saturday to her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home, Monday, 19th February, at 9.40am going to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Burial afterwards in St Marys Cemetery, Cockhill.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Patrick McLaughlin Packie, Sharagore, Linsfort, Buncrana

The death has occurred in Beechill Manor, Lisfanon of Patrick McLaughlin Packie, Sharagore, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Remains reposed at McLaughlins Funeral Home on Saturday from 2pm until 4.15pm.

Removal from there, Saturday, going to the Star of the Sea church, Desertegney to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Sunday morning, 18th February at 10am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Sr. Enda Canning, Convent of Mercy, Buncrana and formerly of Glenvar

The death has occurred at Hillcrest House, Long Lane, Letterkenny of Sr. Enda Canning, Convent of Mercy, Buncrana and formerly of Glenvar.

Sr Enda’s remains will repose in Hillcrest House on Saturday, 17th Feb from 12 noon until Rosary at 8pm.

Removal from there on Sunday, 18th February at 6pm going to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana to repose Sunday night and Monday night with Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Hillcrest House Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny



