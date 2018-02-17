Brídín returns to the stage where it all began

Talented young actors will test their skills and ability at this year’s Féile Scoil Dramaíochta which will be held for the first time in Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair this year.

The adjudicator for this occasion will be the well known and respected local actress, Brídín Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh.

The former student of Pobailscoil Ghaoth Dobhair has been a pivotal part of the TG4 hit series Ros na Rún.

The young actress began acting in Pobailscoil Ghaoth Dobhair and took part in many competitions, including Eigse Uladh, Béal Binn, Abair Gael Linn and Féile Scoil Dramaíochta.

She has won many coveted awards throughout the course of career.

Féile Scoil Dramaíochta will take place on Monday, March 12th.

However, if there are a lot of schools taking part the festival may run to March 13th.

An application form and a copy of the drama should be sent to the secretary of the féile Noel Ó Gallchóir.

This year’s Ulster Drama Festival will take place in An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny on Thursday 22nd and Friday, March 23rd.

The adjudicator will be Niall MacEamharcaigh of Ros na Rún fame.

Niall has been to the fore in acting and writing plays and series since TG4 first came to our screens.

The final will take place in Mullingar.