DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, February 14th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
-Mary Teresa (
-Jody McBride, Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny
- Leo O'Flaherty, Tonragee, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon
- Laurna Beirne, Elmwood Terrace, Killybegs
- Maire Carr, Main Street, Kilcar
-Joe Quinn Feddyglass, Raphoe and Drumleen, Ballindrait
- Brigid Gillespie, Belcruit, Kincasslagh
-John Gillespie, Sheegus, Ballyshannon
- Bridget McAuley (née McGarrigle), Dunwiley, Stranorlar
Mary Teresa Harkin, Falmore, Gleneely
The death has occurred of Mary Teresa (
Reposing at her nephew George McLaughlin’s residence, Falmore, Gleneely. Removal on
Burial
Jody McBride, Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny
The death has occurred of Jody McBride, Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny.
Formerly of Middletown, Derrybeg.
Reposing at his late residence at Brinlack, Gweedore.
Funeral Mass at St Colmcille’s Church, Knockfola at 12 noon tomorrow, Thursday, February 15th, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Rosary both nights at
Leo O'Flaherty, Tonragee, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon
The death has taken place of Leo O'Flaherty, Tonragee, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon, after a short illness at Sligo University Hospital.
Funeral leaving the family home on Friday at 1.30pm to arrive at Saint Anne's Church of Ireland, Ballyshannon, for 2.00pm Funeral Service, followed by committal in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Saint Anne's Parish Church Fund c/o Patsy McCauley funeral director or any family member.
House Private to family and close friends.
Very fondly remembered by his parents, brother, sisters, partner, brother-In-law, uncles, aunts and extended family circle.
Laurna Beirne, Elmwood Terrace, Killybegs
The death has taken place of Laurna Beirne, Elmwood Terrace, Killybegs.
Remains
Removal from there on Wednesday evening at
Maire Carr, Main Street, Kilcar
The death has occurred of Maire Carr, Main Street, Kilcar.
Removal from her residence on Thursday at 10.30am for Funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, at
Joe Quinn Feddyglass, Raphoe and Drumleen, Ballindrait
The death has taken place of Joe Quinn Feddyglass, Raphoe and formerly of Drumleen, Ballindrait.
Reposing at his home. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday at 10.20a.m. for requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at
Interment
Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Friends of Lifford Hospital
c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.
Family time please from
Brigid Gillespie, Belcruit, Kincasslagh
The death has occurred at her late residence of Brigid Gillespie, Belcruit, Kincasslagh.
Her remains are reposing at her residence.
Removal from there on Thursday morning at 11.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for
Rosary both nights at
John Gillespie, Sheegus, Ballyshannon
The death has occurred of John Gillespie, Sheegus, Ballyshannon, (Eircode F94 F210).
Reposing at the family home today Wednesday from
Mass of the Resurrection in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, on Thursday morning at
Bridget McAuley (née Mc Garrigle), Dunwiley, Stranorlar
The death has occurred of Bridget Mc Auley (née Mc Garrigle), Dunwiley, Stranorlar.
Remains
Funeral Mass on Thursday at
Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on