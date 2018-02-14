Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, February 14th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

-Mary Teresa ( Teasie ) Harkin, Falmore, Gleneely

-Jody McBride, Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny

- Leo O'Flaherty, Tonragee, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon

- Laurna Beirne, Elmwood Terrace, Killybegs

- Maire Carr, Main Street, Kilcar

-Joe Quinn Feddyglass, Raphoe and Drumleen, Ballindrait

- Brigid Gillespie, Belcruit, Kincasslagh

-John Gillespie, Sheegus, Ballyshannon

- Bridget McAuley (née McGarrigle), Dunwiley, Stranorlar

Mary Teresa Harkin, Falmore, Gleneely

The death has occurred of Mary Teresa ( Teasie ) Harkin, Falmore, Gleneely.

Reposing at her nephew George McLaughlin’s residence, Falmore, Gleneely. Removal on Friday at 10.30am for 11am requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Ballinacrae, Lecamey.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 11am .

Jody McBride, Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Jody McBride, Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny.

Formerly of Middletown, Derrybeg.

Reposing at his late residence at Brinlack, Gweedore.

Funeral Mass at St Colmcille’s Church, Knockfola at 12 noon tomorrow, Thursday, February 15th, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm . House private after Rosary until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Leo O'Flaherty, Tonragee, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Leo O'Flaherty, Tonragee, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon, after a short illness at Sligo University Hospital.

Funeral leaving the family home on Friday at 1.30pm to arrive at Saint Anne's Church of Ireland, Ballyshannon, for 2.00pm Funeral Service, followed by committal in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Saint Anne's Parish Church Fund c/o Patsy McCauley funeral director or any family member.

House Private to family and close friends.

Very fondly remembered by his parents, brother, sisters, partner, brother-In-law, uncles, aunts and extended family circle.

Laurna Beirne, Elmwood Terrace, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Laurna Beirne, Elmwood Terrace, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at her daughter Marina Doherty's residence.

Removal from there on Wednesday evening at 6pm to St. Mary's Church, Killybegs for 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am , with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.Family flowers only please . Family time from 11pm to 11am .

Maire Carr, Main Street, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Maire Carr, Main Street, Kilcar.

Removal from her residence on Thursday at 10.30am for Funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Joe Quinn Feddyglass, Raphoe and Drumleen, Ballindrait

The death has taken place of Joe Quinn Feddyglass, Raphoe and formerly of Drumleen, Ballindrait.

Reposing at his home. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday at 10.20a.m. for requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Friends of Lifford Hospital

c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

Brigid Gillespie, Belcruit, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred at her late residence of Brigid Gillespie, Belcruit, Kincasslagh.

Her remains are reposing at her residence.

Removal from there on Thursday morning at 11.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for 12 noon Funeral Mass with interment afterward in Belcruit Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm .

John Gillespie, Sheegus, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of John Gillespie, Sheegus, Ballyshannon, (Eircode F94 F210).

Reposing at the family home today Wednesday from 11am until 9pm .

Mass of the Resurrection in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, on Thursday morning at 11am , followed by interment in the Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations to The Irish Kidney Association c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director on 07703210437. Family time on Thursday morning.

Bridget McAuley (née Mc Garrigle), Dunwiley, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Bridget Mc Auley (née Mc Garrigle), Dunwiley, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at Mc Cool's Chapel Of Rest, Ballybofey.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10am with interment afterwards at St. Patrick's Churchyard, Murlog, Lifford.

