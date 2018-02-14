DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, February 14th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Leo O'Flaherty, Tonragee, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon
- Laurna Beirne, Elmwood Terrace, Killybegs
- Maire Carr, Main Street, Kilcar
-Joe Quinn Feddyglass, Raphoe and Drumleen, Ballindrait
- Brigid Gillespie, Belcruit, Kincasslagh
-John Gillespie, Sheegus, Ballyshannon
- Bridget McAuley (née McGarrigle), Dunwiley, Stranorlar
- Alex McGreevy, 1 Elaghmore, West End, Bundoran
- Sandy Northey, Kinnego, Ballymagan, Buncrana
- Brian Timoney, Knockleitragh, Fintown
- Margaret Callaghan,
- Julia Barker, 13 The Cottages, Burnfoot
Leo O'Flaherty, Tonragee, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon
The death has taken place of Leo O'Flaherty, Tonragee, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon, after a short illness at Sligo University Hospital.
Funeral leaving the family home on Friday at 1.30pm to arrive at Saint Anne's Church of Ireland, Ballyshannon, for 2.00pm Funeral Service, followed by committal in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Saint Anne's Parish Church Fund c/o Patsy McCauley funeral director or any family member.
House Private to family and close friends.
Very fondly remembered by his parents, brother, sisters, partner, brother-In-law, uncles, aunts and extended family circle.
Laurna Beirne, Elmwood Terrace, Killybegs
The death has taken place of Laurna Beirne, Elmwood Terrace, Killybegs.
Remains
Removal from there on Wednesday evening at
Maire Carr, Main Street, Kilcar
The death has occurred of Maire Carr, Main Street, Kilcar.
Removal from her residence on Thursday at 10.30am for Funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, at
Joe Quinn Feddyglass, Raphoe and Drumleen, Ballindrait
The death has taken place of Joe Quinn Feddyglass, Raphoe and formerly of Drumleen, Ballindrait.
Reposing at his home, today Tuesday, from
Funeral leaving his home on Thursday at 10.20a.m. for requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at
Interment
Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Friends of Lifford Hospital
c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.
Family time please from
Brigid Gillespie, Belcruit, Kincasslagh
The death has occurred at her late residence of Brigid Gillespie, Belcruit, Kincasslagh.
Her remains are reposing at her residence.
Removal from there on Thursday morning at 11.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for
Rosary both nights at
John Gillespie, Sheegus, Ballyshannon
The death has occurred of John Gillespie, Sheegus, Ballyshannon, (Eircode F94 F210).
Reposing at the family home today Wednesday from
Mass of the Resurrection in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, on Thursday morning at
Bridget McAuley (née Mc Garrigle), Dunwiley, Stranorlar
The death has occurred of Bridget Mc Auley (née Mc Garrigle), Dunwiley, Stranorlar.
Remains
Funeral Mass on Thursday at
Alex McGreevy, 1 Elaghmore, West End, Bundoran
The death has occurred of Alex McGreevy, 1 Elaghmore, West End, Bundoran. Reposing at his late residence on Tuesday.
Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at
Sandy Northey, Kinnego, Ballymagan, Buncrana
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sandy Northey, Kinnego, Ballymagan, Buncrana. Formerly from Glentogher Carndonagh.
Reposing at Kinnego, Ballymagan.
Funeral service from there on Wednesday leaving his residence at 1.45pm for service in Hillhead Presbyterian Church, Carndonagh at 2.30pm with burial in adjoining graveyard.
Brian Timoney, Knockleitragh, Fintown
The death has taken place of Brian Timoney, Knockleitragh, Fintown.
Remains
Margaret Callaghan, Annagry
The death has taken place at the Falcarragh Community Hospital of Margaret Callaghan (Tony),
Remains
Removal from there on Wednesday at 12.30pm for
House Private
Julia Barker, 13 The Cottages, Burnfoot
The death has taken place of Julia Barker, 13 The Cottages, Burnfoot.
Her remains are reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home with viewing Tuesday from
Removal on Wednesday morning, 14th February at 10.15am to St. Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at
Interment
