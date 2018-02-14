Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, February 14th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Leo O'Flaherty, Tonragee, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon

- Laurna Beirne, Elmwood Terrace, Killybegs

- Maire Carr, Main Street, Kilcar

-Joe Quinn Feddyglass, Raphoe and Drumleen, Ballindrait

- Brigid Gillespie, Belcruit, Kincasslagh

-John Gillespie, Sheegus, Ballyshannon

- Bridget McAuley (née McGarrigle), Dunwiley, Stranorlar

- Alex McGreevy, 1 Elaghmore, West End, Bundoran

- Sandy Northey, Kinnego, Ballymagan, Buncrana

- Brian Timoney, Knockleitragh, Fintown

- Margaret Callaghan, Ranamona , Annagry

- Julia Barker, 13 The Cottages, Burnfoot



The death has taken place of Leo O'Flaherty, Tonragee, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon, after a short illness at Sligo University Hospital.

Funeral leaving the family home on Friday at 1.30pm to arrive at Saint Anne's Church of Ireland, Ballyshannon, for 2.00pm Funeral Service, followed by committal in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Saint Anne's Parish Church Fund c/o Patsy McCauley funeral director or any family member.

House Private to family and close friends.

Very fondly remembered by his parents, brother, sisters, partner, brother-In-law, uncles, aunts and extended family circle.



The death has taken place of Laurna Beirne, Elmwood Terrace, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at her daughter Marina Doherty's residence.

Removal from there on Wednesday evening at 6pm to St. Mary's Church, Killybegs for 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am , with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.Family flowers only please . Family time from 11pm to 11am .



The death has occurred of Maire Carr, Main Street, Kilcar.

Removal from her residence on Thursday at 10.30am for Funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.



The death has taken place of Joe Quinn Feddyglass, Raphoe and formerly of Drumleen, Ballindrait.

Reposing at his home, today Tuesday, from 6p.m.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday at 10.20a.m. for requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Friends of Lifford Hospital

c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.



The death has occurred at her late residence of Brigid Gillespie, Belcruit, Kincasslagh.

Her remains are reposing at her residence.

Removal from there on Thursday morning at 11.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for 12 noon Funeral Mass with interment afterward in Belcruit Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm .



The death has occurred of John Gillespie, Sheegus, Ballyshannon, (Eircode F94 F210).

Reposing at the family home today Wednesday from 11am until 9pm .

Mass of the Resurrection in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, on Thursday morning at 11am , followed by interment in the Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations to The Irish Kidney Association c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director on 07703210437. Family time on Thursday morning.



The death has occurred of Bridget Mc Auley (née Mc Garrigle), Dunwiley, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at Mc Cool's Chapel Of Rest, Ballybofey.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10am with interment afterwards at St. Patrick's Churchyard, Murlog, Lifford.

The death has occurred of Alex McGreevy, 1 Elaghmore, West End, Bundoran. Reposing at his late residence on Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by burial in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. House private on Wednesday morning please .



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sandy Northey, Kinnego, Ballymagan, Buncrana. Formerly from Glentogher Carndonagh.

Reposing at Kinnego, Ballymagan.

Funeral service from there on Wednesday leaving his residence at 1.45pm for service in Hillhead Presbyterian Church, Carndonagh at 2.30pm with burial in adjoining graveyard.



The death has taken place of Brian Timoney, Knockleitragh, Fintown.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday in St Colmcille’s Church, Fintown with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family time please on the morning of the funeral.



The death has taken place at the Falcarragh Community Hospital of Margaret Callaghan (Tony), Ranamona , Annagry.

Remains reposing at her son Tony’s house in Ranamona .

Removal from there on Wednesday at 12.30pm for 1pm requiem Mass at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, with burial afterwards in the new cemetery. Rosary both nights at 9pm .

House Private 11pm to 10am . Donations in lieu of flowers to The Falcarragh Community Hospital, C/O any family member or Stephen O’Donnell and Sons Funeral Directors.



Julia Barker, 13 The Cottages, Burnfoot