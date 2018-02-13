DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, February 13th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Laurna Beirne, Elmwood Terrace, Killybegs
- Maire Carr, Main Street, Kilcar
-Joe Quinn Feddyglass, Raphoe and Drumleen, Ballindrait
- Brigid Gillespie, Belcruit, Kincasslagh
-John Gillespie, Sheegus, Ballyshannon
- Bridget McAuley (née Mc Garrigle), Dunwiley, Stranorlar
- Alex McGreevy, 1 Elaghmore, West End, Bundoran
- Sandy Northey, Kinnego, Ballymagan, Buncrana
- Brian Timoney, Knockleitragh, Fintown
- Margaret Callaghan,
- Julia Barker, 13 The Cottages, Burnfoot
Laurna Beirne, Elmwood Terrace, Killybegs
The death has taken place of Laurna Beirne, Elmwood Terrace, Killybegs.
Remains
Family flowers only
Maire Carr, Main Street, Kilcar
The death has occurred of Maire Carr, Main Street, Kilcar
Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, today at
Joe Quinn Feddyglass, Raphoe and Drumleen, Ballindrait
The death has taken place of Joe Quinn Feddyglass, Raphoe and formerly of Drumleen, Ballindrait.
Reposing at his home, today Tuesday, from
Funeral leaving his home on Thursday at 10.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at
Interment
Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Friends of Lifford Hospital
c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.
Family time please from
Brigid Gillespie, Belcruit, Kincasslagh
The death has occurred at her late residence of Brigid Gillespie, Belcruit, Kincasslagh.
Her remains are reposing at her residence, today Tuesday, from 12 noon.
Removal from there on Thursday morning at 11.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for
Rosary both nights at
John Gillespie, Sheegus, Ballyshannon
The death has occurred of John Gillespie, Sheegus, Ballyshannon, (Eircode F94 F210).
Reposing at the family home today Tuesday from
Mass of the Resurrection in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, on Thursday morning at
Bridget McAuley (née Mc Garrigle), Dunwiley, Stranorlar
The death has occurred of Bridget Mc Auley (née Mc Garrigle), Dunwiley, Stranorlar.
Remains
Funeral Mass on Thursday at
Alex McGreevy, 1 Elaghmore, West End, Bundoran
The death has occurred of Alex McGreevy, 1 Elaghmore, West End, Bundoran. Reposing at his late residence on Tuesday, February 13th from 12 noon until
Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at
Sandy Northey, Kinnego, Ballymagan, Buncrana
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sandy Northey, Kinnego, Ballymagan, Buncrana. Formerly from Glentogher Carndonagh.
Reposing at Kinnego, Ballymagan
Funeral service from there on Wednesday leaving his residence at 1.45pm for service in Hillhead Presbyterian Church, Carndonagh at 2.30pm with burial in adjoining graveyard.
Brian Timoney, Knockleitragh, Fintown
The death has taken place in his residence of Brian Timoney, Knockleitragh, Fintown.
Remains
Margaret Callaghan, Annagry
The death has taken place at the Falcarragh Community Hospital of Margaret Callaghan (Tony),
Remains
Removal from there on Wednesday at 12.30pm for
House Private
Julia Barker, 13 The Cottages, Burnfoot
The death has taken place of Julia Barker, 13 The Cottages, Burnfoot.
Her remains are reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home with viewing Tuesday from
Removal on Wednesday morning, 14th February at 10.15am to St. Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at
Interment
