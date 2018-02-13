DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning February, 13th
Rest in Peace
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
-Joe Quinn Feddyglass, Raphoe and Drumleen, Ballindrait
- Brigid Gillespie, Belcruit, Kincasslagh
-John Gillespie, Sheegus, Ballyshannon
- Bridget McAuley (née Mc Garrigle), Dunwiley, Stranorlar
- Alex McGreevy, 1 Elaghmore, West End, Bundoran
- Danny Morrow, Kilrane, Glenties
- Sandy Northey, Kinnego, Ballymagan, Buncrana
- Brian Timoney, Knockleitragh, Fintown
- Margaret Callaghan, Tony,
- Julia Barker, 13 The Cottages, Burnfoot
- Bernadette Deeney, Ballyboe, Rathmullan and formerly of Scotland
- Peggy McClean, Ballybofey
- Peter Cunningham, Loughros Point, Ardara
- Tony Friel, Dunfanaghy
- Sally Ward (née Mc Brearty), Strabane and formerly of Momeen, St Johnston
Joe Quinn Feddyglass, Raphoe and Drumleen, Ballindrait
The death has taken place of Joe Quinn Feddyglass, Raphoe and formerly of Drumleen, Ballindrait.
Reposing at his home, today Tuesday, from
Funeral leaving his home on Thursday at 10.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at
Interment
Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Friends of Lifford Hospital
c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.
Family time please from
Brigid Gillespie, Belcruit, Kincasslagh
The death has occurred at her late residence of Brigid Gillespie, Belcruit, Kincasslagh, mother of Father James Gillespie, Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny.
Her remains are reposing at her residence, today Tuesday, from 12 noon.
Removal from there on Thursday morning at 11.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for
Rosary both nights at
John Gillespie, Sheegus, Ballyshannon
The death has occurred of John Gillespie, Sheegus, Ballyshannon, (Eircode F94 F210).
Reposing at the family home today Tuesday from
Mass of the Resurrection in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, on Thursday morning at
Bridget McAuley (née Mc Garrigle), Dunwiley, Stranorlar
The death has occurred of Bridget Mc Auley (née Mc Garrigle), Dunwiley, Stranorlar.
Remains
Funeral Mass on Thursday at
Alex McGreevy, 1 Elaghmore, West End, Bundoran
The death has occurred of Alex McGreevy, 1 Elaghmore, West End, Bundoran. Reposing at his late residence on Tuesday, February 13th from 12 noon until
Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at
Danny Morrow, Kilrane, Glenties
The death has taken place of Danny Morrow, Kilraine, Glenties.
Remains
Removal from there Tuesday, February 13th going to St. Conal’s Church, Glenties for
Sandy Northey, Kinnego, Ballymagan, Buncrana
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sandy Northey, Kinnego, Ballymagan, Buncrana. Formerly from Glentogher Carndonagh.
Reposing at Kinnego, Ballymagan
Funeral Service from there on Wednesday leaving his residence at 1.45pm for service in Hillhead Presbyterian Church, Carndonagh at 2.30pm with burial in adjoining graveyard.
Brian Timoney, Knockleitragh, Fintown
The death has taken place in his residence of Brian Timoney, Knockleitragh, Fintown.
Remains
Margaret Callaghan, Annagry
The death has taken place at the Falcarragh Community Hospital of Margaret Callaghan (Tony),
Remains
Removal from there on Wednesday 14th February at 12.30pm for
House Private
Julia Barker, 13 The Cottages, Burnfoot
The death has taken place of Julia Barker, 13 The Cottages, Burnfoot.
Her remains are reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home with viewing Tuesday from
Removal on Wednesday morning, 14th February at 10.15am to St. Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at
Interment
Bernadette Deeney, Ballyboe, Rathmullan and formerly of Scotland
The death has taken place
Reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny from
Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan at
Peggy McClean, née Gillespie, Ard McCarron, Ballybofey
The death has occurred at her home of Peggy McClean, née Gillespie, Ard McCarron, Ballybofey.
Remains
Funeral leaving her home today, Tuesday, at 10.30am for requiem Mass at
Peter Cunningham, Cloughboy, Loughros Point, Ardara
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peter Cunningham, Cloughboy, Loughros Point, Ardara.
Remains
Funeral from there today, Tuesday, at 10.15am to the Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara for
Family time from
Tony Friel, Faugher, Dunfanaghy
The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Tony Friel, Faugher, Dunfanaghy.
His remains are reposing at his late residence.
Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough, today Tuesday, at
Burial
Family time please, from
Family flowers only
Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on