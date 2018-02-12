Strong winds, snow, and ice expected overnight for Donegal

A night of strong wind, followed by wintry showers and freezing temperatures is in store for Donegal.

Met Éireann has issued two weather warnings for tonight and tomorrow morning. One is for freezing temperatures later tonight and early tomorrow morning, with widespread frost and ice on untreated surfaces. It also warns of scattered wintry showers mainly in west Ulster, Connacht and west Munster.

There is also a status yellow warning for wet and windy weather, with thundery downpours.

Gusts between 90 and 110km/h are expected with additional accumulations of snow.

Met Éireann Meteorologist Jean Byrne told the Donegal Democrat that conditions tomorrow morning are expected to be a lot like this morning as wintry showers follow the strong winds and gales overnight.

There is no sign of an improvement in the cold spell over the next few days, she added.

“For the moment it is to remain cold. Tuesday will be cold, Wednesday will be cold and wet and Thursday will be cold. Friday will be less cold and it will improve by the weekend.”