€8m in funding announced for Killybegs harbour

Almost €8M of funding has been announced for Killybegs Harbour Centre.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed has approved a €27.9m Capital Investment Package for the ongoing development of Ireland’s publicly owned fishery harbour network.

Development works to be carried out include phase two of the smooth point extension, landing pier electrical upgrades and safety and maintenance works, as well as contractual commitments and necessary disability access works.

Donegal TD and government chief whip Joe McHugh said:“This funding investment of €7.98M will positively support and enhance the facilities located at Killybegs Harbour Centre, enabling them to continue with their ongoing development of the sea fisheries and seafood processing sectors.”

“Minister Creed has also allocated €2m for a Local Authority Harbour Development and Marine Leisure programme to assist coastal Local Authorities in the repair and development of piers, harbours , and slipways under their ownership.”

Minister Creed said: “I have set aside almost €2.47m towards safety, maintenance and development works at the six fishery harbour centres and at North Harbour, Cape Clear which is also owned by my Department. The €27.9m allocated for the 2018 Fishery Harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Capital Programme is a substantial capital investment in our six Fishery Harbour Centres located throughout the country, and other fisheries related marine infrastructure, and it builds on previous successful Capital Programmes.”

Minister Joe McHugh, “This substantial investment is further evidence of this Governments ongoing commitment to the Seafood sector, and I wish to thank Minister Creed and Department officials for their work on this capital investment package.”