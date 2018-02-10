One last chance to save this year's St Patrick's Day Parade in Ballyshannon

After just two people turned up on February 4th last to the AGM of the Ballyshannon St Patrick's Day Parade committee, the understandably fed up chairman, Jim Kane, contacted the Democrat to say he had enough of it and the parade would not go ahead this year.

Jim, with good reason, was very unhappy. "All we wanted was a wee bit of help and for two people to turn up, myself and the treasurer, John F. McGee, was the final straw, we waited around for over an hour and not a sinner showed up," he recalled.

Last Thursday we carried a story in the Democrat about the failed meeting and the parade not going ahead and it seems people are rallying to the cause and now there is a chance - if enough people turn up this Tuesday night to a reconvened meeting - that the parade might in fact continue.

On Thursday night Jim told the Democrat: "There's been a fair response about this and there would seem to be people in town who want the parade to go ahead, so we have decided to call one more meeting on Tuesday night, February 13th, at 8pm in Dorrian's. If enough people turn up fine, if they don't there's no parade, it's that simple."

Last Thursday we reported: "Despite the best efforts of a small group of people to keep the St Patrick's Day parade going, this year's parade is in real doubt.

"On Tuesday night (Feb 4th) two people turned up for the committee's AGM, the treasurer, John F McGee and chair, Jim Kane.

"Seamus Langan, secretary,had tendered his apologies, but that was it, prompting the chair to contact the Democrat to say that there seemed little interest or appetite in having a parade.

“At this moment in time it doesn't look like we will have a parade, there's no support for it and when two people turn up for an AGM, you have to say to yourself, 'where's the point'?”

Jim added: “I don't want to see the parade cancelled, if there's any chance of it going ahead, we need some help and we need people to get in touch with John or myself in the next day or two to say they will help.” If that doesn't happen, there won't be a parade this year."

Since Thursday's paper Jim has been heartened by the number of people who have been in touch with him and John F. McGee, so much so that they have decided to call another meeting this Tuesday night in Dorrian's Imperial Hotel to see if the people of the town will give them some much needed help.

So, the message is simple enough, if enough people turn up or contact Jim and John F. to offer support, the parade will go ahead.