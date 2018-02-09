DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, February 9th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Danny McGeever,
- Gerard Gallagher, Ardeskin Heights, Donegal Town
- Anne
- Julie Wallar, nee Gallagher, The Brook, Letterilly, Glenties
- Maura Doherty, Ballinamona, Ballybofey, formerly of Meenglass, Ballybofey
-John McDaid, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town
- Albert McAuley, Dunwiley, Stranorlar
Danny McGeever, Letterkenny
The death has occurred of Danny McGeever,
Reposing at his late residence from
Funeral Mass on Sunday, February 11th, at 12 noon in St. Eunan’s Cathedral with burial
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to St. Joseph’s Hospital, Finn View Ward Patients Comfort Fund c/o Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors or any family member.
Gerard Gallagher, Ardeskin Heights, Donegal Town
The death has occurred of Gerard Gallagher, Ardeskin Heights, Donegal Town.
Removal from Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town tomorrow, Saturday evening, to St. Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town, to arrive at 5.30pm.
Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am followed by burial in Killymard Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Patients' Comfort Fund, Donegal Community Hospital.
Anne
The death has occurred of Anne MacFadden (née Beck), Singapore and
formerly of Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny & Downings, Co. Donegal.
Memorial Mass will take place on Monday 12th February at
Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, followed by committal of ashes
in St. Mary’s New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny.
No flowers
Enquiries to Denis O’Reilly Funeral Director, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny.
Julie Wallar, nee Gallagher, The Brook, Letterilly, Glenties
The death has taken place in London of Julie
Gallagher, The Brook, Letterilly, Glenties.
Her remains will repose at Shovlin Funeral Home, Ardara on Sunday 11th
Feb from
church at 2.30pm for Prayers.
Burial
Enquiries to Patrick Kennedy, Funeral Director, Glenties.
Maura Doherty, Ballinamona, Ballybofey, formerly of Meenglass, Ballybofey
The death has occurred at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, of Maura Doherty, Ballinamona, Ballybofey, formerly of Meenglass, Ballybofey.
Reposing at McCool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey until removal at 6.30pm this evening, Friday, to St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill, to repose overnight.
Funeral mass on
John McDaid, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town
The death has taken place of John McDaid, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town.
Remains
Funeral mass on Sunday at
Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimers Society c/o any family member or Patrick
Albert McAuley, Dunwiley, Stranorlar
The death has occurred of Albert Mc Auley, Dunwiley, Stranorlar. Remains
Funeral Mass on Sunday, Feb. 11th, at 11 am with interment
Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny or St Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, c/o any family member.
