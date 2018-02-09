Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, February 9th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Danny McGeever, Scribley , Letterkenny

- Gerard Gallagher, Ardeskin Heights, Donegal Town

- Anne MacFadden (née Beck), Singapore, formerly of Thomastown, Kilkenny and Downings

- Julie Wallar, nee Gallagher, The Brook, Letterilly, Glenties

- Maura Doherty, Ballinamona, Ballybofey, formerly of Meenglass, Ballybofey

-John McDaid, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town

- Albert McAuley, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

Danny McGeever, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Danny McGeever, Scribley , Letterkenny

Reposing at his late residence from 8pm tonight, Friday.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, February 11th, at 12 noon in St. Eunan’s Cathedral with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery. House private.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to St. Joseph’s Hospital, Finn View Ward Patients Comfort Fund c/o Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors or any family member.



Gerard Gallagher, Ardeskin Heights, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Gerard Gallagher, Ardeskin Heights, Donegal Town.

Removal from Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town tomorrow, Saturday evening, to St. Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town, to arrive at 5.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am followed by burial in Killymard Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Patients' Comfort Fund, Donegal Community Hospital.

Anne MacFadden (née Beck), Singapore, formerly of Thomastown, Kilkenny and Downings

The death has occurred of Anne MacFadden (née Beck), Singapore and

formerly of Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny & Downings, Co. Donegal.

Memorial Mass will take place on Monday 12th February at 11am in the

Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, followed by committal of ashes

in St. Mary’s New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny.

No flowers please . Donations if desired to Cois Nore.

Enquiries to Denis O’Reilly Funeral Director, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny.

Julie Wallar, nee Gallagher, The Brook, Letterilly, Glenties

The death has taken place in London of Julie Wallar , formerly Julie

Gallagher, The Brook, Letterilly, Glenties.

Her remains will repose at Shovlin Funeral Home, Ardara on Sunday 11th

Feb from 1pm with removal to St Conal’s Church, Glenties arriving at the

church at 2.30pm for Prayers.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Enquiries to Patrick Kennedy, Funeral Director, Glenties.

Maura Doherty, Ballinamona, Ballybofey, formerly of Meenglass, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, of Maura Doherty, Ballinamona, Ballybofey, formerly of Meenglass, Ballybofey.

Reposing at McCool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey until removal at 6.30pm this evening, Friday, to St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill, to repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Saturday February 10th at 11 am, with private cremation afterwards .Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny or St Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, c/o any family member.

John McDaid, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of John McDaid, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Removal from there on Saturday evening going to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard arriving at 6:45pm.

Funeral mass on Sunday at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House Strictly private to family and friends only.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimers Society c/o any family member or Patrick kennedy Funeral Director, Glenties.

Albert McAuley, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Albert Mc Auley, Dunwiley, Stranorlar. Remains reposing at Mc Cool's Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey on Friday, February 9th, from 7.30pm until rosary at10pm and on Saturday, February 10th, from 6pm until removal at 7pm to the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, Feb. 11th, at 11 am with interment afterwards at St. Patrick's Churchyard, Murlog.