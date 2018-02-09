50 new jobs for cross-border health projects

A recruitment campaign for 50 new cross-border health jobs has commenced.

The Co-operation and Working Together partnership (CAWT) has recently been awarded EU INTERREG VA funding to implement four large-scale cross-border health and social care projects up to 2021.

CAWT is a cross border health and social care partnership comprising the Health and Social Care Board and the Public Health Agency in Northern Ireland, the border counties of the Health Service Executive (HSE) in the Republic of Ireland and the Southern and Western Health and Social Care Trusts in Northern Ireland.

A range of management, clinical and support roles have been advertised and include vacancies in areas such as acute hospital services, mental health, children’s services, community health and well-being and primary care and older people. Posts are based in a variety of locations throughout the border region and the EU INTERREG VA eligible area.

Commenting on these new posts, Damien McCallion, HSE National Director & Director General of CAWT said: “Thanks to the EU INTERREG VA investment secured by the CAWT Partnership for these cross border projects, we are now in a position to recruit people for brand new positions. So, if you want to be part of an exciting and innovative cross border project, check out the range of roles we have on offer via the recruitment websites of the health and social care services.” He added: “These EU funded projects will continue until 2021. All projects have been underwritten by both the UK and Irish Governments for the complete project period, including the post-Brexit phase. Thus, there is no concern in relation to the security of funding for this programme of approved initiatives.”

The posts have been advertised in national media. Information and application forms can be directly accessed on the two national recruitment websites for the health and social care services in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland at:

https://www.hscrecruit.com/

http://www.hse.ie/eng/staff/jobs/