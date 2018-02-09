DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, February 9th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
Albert McAuley, Dunwiley, Stranorlar
The death has occurred of Albert Mc Auley, Dunwiley, Stranorlar. Remains
Funeral Mass on Sunday, Feb. 11th, at 11 am with interment
Maura Doherty, Ballinamona, Ballybofey, formerly of Meenglass, Ballybofey.
The death has occurred at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, of Maura Doherty, Ballinamona, Ballybofey, formerly of Meenglass, Ballybofey.
Reposing at Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey until removal, today Friday, at 6.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill, to repose overnight.
Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 10th at 11 am, with private cremation
Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny or St Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, c/o any family member.
Susan Connolly, née Greene of Athlone and Letterkenny
The death has occurred of Susan Connolly, née Greene, Clonbrusk West, Athlone, Westmeath
Requiem Mass on Friday in Our Lady's Queen of Peace Church, Coosan at 12-00 noon followed by burial
Ita Early, Cashelnaor, Gortahork
The death has occurred of Ita Early formerly of Cashelnagor, Gortahork.
Funeral on Friday afternoon, 9th February at 1pm in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Rosary at 10pm both nights.
Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Dementia Aware Donegal c/o McClafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork or any family member.
James (Dano) Quike, Terramount, Rathcormac, Cork
The death has occurred of James (Dano) Quirke, Terramount, Rathcormac, Cork
Reposing at Ronayne's Funeral Home, Fermoy, Thursday from 5pm. Prayers at 6.45.pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathcormac. Requiem Mass Friday at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery.
PJ Grant, Drumgun, Donegal town
The death has occurred of PJ Grant, Drumgun, Donegal town.Reposing at his residence for family and friends only today from 2pm until 9pm and Thursday from 2pm until 9pm.
Removal on Friday morning at
Prionnsias Carr, Bridgend, Kilcar
The death has occurred of Prionnsias Carr, Bridgend, Kilcar.
Remains
Removal from there today, Friday, at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon with burial afterward in Kilcar Cemetery
House Private both nights from
