Gardaí say there are people in Buncrana and Derry City with information that may assist investigation into Andrew Allen's killers

Gardaí say there are still people in both Buncrana and Derry city who have information that may assist with the investigation into the murder of Andrew Allen in Buncrana in 2012.

In a renewed appeal for information, Gardaí say they believe that a number of people were involved in planning the murder of Mr Allen and in the destruction of evidence and subsequently sheltering of those involved.

On the 9th February 2012 Andrew Allen (24 years) was murdered in his home at Links View Park, Buncrana in front of his partner at approximately 9.20pm.

He received a number of gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. A car (a silver Vauxhall Cavalier) believed to be involved in the murder was located at Churchbrea, Fahan on fire which is three miles outside Buncrana shortly after the shooting.

To date a number of people have been arrested and questioned in connection with the investigation.

Issuing the renewed appeal for information to assist them with their investigation, gardaí say they are keen in particular to hear from anyone who may have seen suspicious activity around the scene of the shooting prior to the incident or where the burning car was located in Fahan before or after the shooting.

An Garda Siochana say they are grateful for all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements. Gardaí wish to appeal for anyone with information or who can assist with this investigation in particular anyone who may have seen suspicious activity around the scene of the shooting prior to the incident or where the burning car was located in Fahan before or after the shooting to contact the incident room at Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.