Donegal gardaí investigate stabbing

Gardaí are investigating a stabbing incident in Letterkenny in which a man was injured.

The incident happened in the Fortwell area of the town at around 11pm on Wednesday night.

The man, a foreign national, has been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

He was in an apartment when he was stabbed in the leg.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station on 074 916 7100.