Dungloe Band to meet the diaspora on St Patrick's Day visit to New York
The band have signed up with a diaspora organisation for their forthcoming trip to New York
The Dungloe Band.
Dungloe Band
The band are heading to the Big Apple to march in the St Patrick’s Day Parade in New York and Bayonne.
“We are hoping to link up with the Rosses diaspora in Bayonne as part of a programme out there called Connecting Our Forebears from the Emerald Isle,” Frances Boyle, chairperson of the Dungloe Band.
“It is a first time for the band to visit New York and first time to take part in the parade and it will be a proud moment for members marching up Fifth Avenue.”
“The band members are all paying for their own accommodation but we still need funds to cover transport, flights and additional band equipment and uniforms,” chairperson of the band Frances Boyle, told the Democrat.
The first of the last three fundraising table quizzes is in Beady’s Bar, in Dungloe, on Friday night (February 9th).
The band members are also looking forward to participating in the Bayonne parade.
