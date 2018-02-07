'Back Home Again' for Daniel and Majella

One could be forgiven for assuming that Daniel O'Donnell had dedicated a complete CD to his longing to get back home again after celebrity architect Dermot Bannon's much-publicised makeover of Daniel's home in Kincasslagh.

Daniel's new CD and DVD set 'Back Home Again', another bestseller, coincides with the couple's move back to his home overlooking Cruit Island in Kincasslagh and features that best selling hit “Gee, it's great to be back home again”.

Indeed Daniel reinforced that message this week when the couple moved home again to see what Dermot had managed to achieve.

Both Daniel and Majella are delighted with the architect’s work and worked closely with him

Daniel said, “It is like moving into a brand new home, we are absolutely thrilled.”

Unfortunately, Daniel will not get too much time to enjoy it at the moment as he jets off to Florida next week for an extensive American tour.