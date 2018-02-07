Concern at street lighting in two Donegal towns

Concern has been raised about the quality of street lighting in two of Donegal towns.

Cllr Patrick McGowan has called on Transport Infrastructure Ireland to fund the upgrading of street lights in Ballybofey and Stranorlar to an exceptional standard following recent changes which have left the footpaths in both towns dangerous for pedestrians.

Cllr McGowan raised local concerns about pedestrians safety at the January meeting when the Council agreed to borrow €13 million over five years to upgrade street lights across the County to LED lights.

“The existing street lighting is totally inadequate, the light poles themselves are staggered along the length of both towns and I believe they were installed too high originally,” Cllr McGowan said.

“Each street light is expected to light the footpaths on both sides of the road but this was not very successful using the old yellow SOX lights and the situation has got worse as the new white LED lights shine straight down on a very small area of the footpath.

In addition to inadequate lighting, Cllr McGowan has demanded additional infill street lights be installed between the Garda station and the Balor as well as Stranorlar Main Street.

“I welcome the response from Roads and Transportation Director John McLaughlin at last week’s council meeting and this week’s update from local engineer Adrian McCool that the council will get the lighting in both towns surveyed.”