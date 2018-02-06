Heavy snow showers across Donegal as temperatures drop

There are heavy snow showers across Donegal which are expected to lead to accumulations tonight.

Snow has been falling across Donegal this afternoon and temperatures are to drop as low as minus 4 tonight in some places as the cold spell continues.

Status yellow weather warnings have been issued for the whole country for snow and ice and for low temperatures.

It is to be extremely cold tonight and into Wednesday.

Temperatures will dip to between zero and -4 Celsius with a widespread frost and icy patches across the country.

The AA is warning motorists to slow down and leave more time to reach their destination, and to remember that stopping distances are up to ten times longer in snow and ice.