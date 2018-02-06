Man pleads guilty to arson at Donegal underground car park

A man has pleaded guilty to arson at a Donegal underground car park which caused more than €500,000 of damage.

Paul McGinley (31) of Glen Hola, Gortahork pleaded guilty at Letterkenny Circuit Criminal Court of arson to nine cars at the Ros Ard underground car park, Rosemount Lane, Letterkenny on September 29th, 2016, which caused damage to adjoining businesses O'Hehir’s Bakery and Watson Menswear.

McGinley also admitted endangerment by pouring petrol on two cars and placing a gas canister beside them and setting them on fire, creating a substantial risk of death or harm.

Barrister for McGinley, Richard Lyons SC, applied for the case to the adjourned to the next session of the court.

Counsel for the State, Patricia McLaughlin BL, said a victim impact statement would be read to the court at the sentencing hearing.

Judge John Aylmer ordered a probation and welfare report and adjourned the case.