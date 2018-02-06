NEWS
Award for Donegal's Rory Gallagher Festival
Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival wins accolade at the Irish Festival Awards
Ballyshannon’s Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival has been named among the best festivals in Ireland winning the accolade at the Irish Festival Awards for the Best Small Festival for ticketed attendances up to 5,000 people.
The Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival claimed the award ahead of some 20 other Festivals in its category with Electric Picnic winning the Best Major Festival Award.
The Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival was established in 2002 and since then has firmly become one of the most popular Music Festivals in Ireland, attracting hundreds of overseas visitors and in particular dedicated Rory Gallagher Fans to the North West. Among the leading bands to have appeared over the last 16 years at the Festival include Rory Gallagher’s band members; the legendary Horslips;
Speaking from his London home, Donal Gallagher, brother and Manager of the Late Rory Gallagher said that “the news of the success for the Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival at the Irish Festival Awards is well deserved and Rory’s fans will be in particular very pleased by this news. I congratulate all the committee members on a fantastic achievement, it’s a truly amazing result and would mean so much to Rory. Ballyshannon have over the past 16 years ensured that Rory’s music and legacy
Chairperson and founder of the Rory Gallagher Festival Committee Barry O’Neill
The 17th Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival takes place in Ballyshannon, from Thursday 31st May to Sunday 3rd June 2018.
The Full Festival line-up and Programme will be announced on March 2nd to coincide with what would have been Rory Gallagher’s 70th Birthday. All Festival details are available at www.rorygallagherfestival.com
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on