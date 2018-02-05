NEWS
€780,000 to go to 177 Donegal schools for computer equipment
The grant will be received by all schools built before 2014
Some 177 schools in Donegal are to receive over €780,000 in funding for computers.
The grant, which will be received by all schools built prior to 2014, is worth in excess of €4,100 for a 100-pupil school and almost €13,000 for a 500-pupil school at primary level.
At post-primary level, the grant is worth almost €18,000 for a 500-student school, and over €33,000 for a 1,000-student school.
Minister Joe McHugh welcomed the funding: “I am delighted to announce that 177 schools here in Donegal will receive a total of €784,179 in funding for computer equipment.
“The funding can be spent on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets or hybrid devices. Schools can also purchase projectors and cloud-based tools and software applications to support learning.
“I know this will make a huge difference to school communities at both primary and secondary level across Donegal and will help equip children and teenagers with the skills they need for the future.
“Digital technology can transform the way people learn, encouraging curiosity, exploration and creative thinking. These are the capabilities our young people will need in the future. Critical, creative thinking,
“Our Digital Strategy for Schools sets out a clear vision that is focussed on
Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton, said: “The €30million in funding to issue to schools over the coming weeks represents the second release of that funding, and together with the other supports being made available to schools – the Digital Learning Framework and Digital Learning Planning Resource – will enable schools to fully embrace that vision.
“We are exploring the possibility of
“We also want to encourage and support real innovation in teaching, learning and assessment, and schools working together to achieve those aims. The Schools Excellence Fund is a vehicle to enable this, and the recently announced Schools Excellence Fund – Digital programme, also with funding for schools, is one of the Government’s further initiatives in the area.”
