Councillors to give views on large Donegal wind farm proposal

County councillors will meet later this month to discuss proposals for a large wind farm in the Finn Valley.

An application is being made under the Planning and Development Strategic Infrastructure Act to build a 19-turbine wind farm in the townlands of Meenbog, Croaghonagh and Cashelnavean, close to Barnesmore Gap.

The proposed turbines have ground to blade tip heights of up to 156.5 metres .

The application from Cork-based Planree Ltd includes recreation and amenity works, including marked trails, picnic, amenity and play areas, and car parking.

The applications is a strategic infrastructure development which means An Bord Pleanála makes the decision on the application. Donegal County Council can make observations along with other statutory agencies.

A report will given by council planners on the application at the meeting on February 19th and councillors’ views will be added to the response from the council.

Local councillor Patrick McGowan said councillors won’t support a wind farm development where the local community is opposed to it.

“The view of our councillors is that this county is ten times tip height,” he said. “In general what our councillors are saying is that we give as much weight to human habitat as wildlife and fauna.

“Where there is a scattering of houses, we value their opinions as they are there and have planning permission to be there. We do not necessarily oppose all wind farms, but where they are close to houses and where the community does not want them in their community, we will not be supporting them.

“We give as much clout to human habitat as to wildlife or plant habitat. What we will be saying is where the location is not having an adverse effect, then those areas can be considered.”

Finn Valley Wind Action, which has opposed previous applications in the area, said the company “have pursued plans to destroy the iconic view of Barnesmore Gap”.

The group said the application is cause for huge concern. “Should the development get the go-ahead the developer has indicated that in preparation for these turbines, works shall require the disturbance of 246,075 cubic metres of valuable peat within the site,” the group said.

“Coillte are the main landowner for the development and in turn propose to fell over 182 acres of forestry to accommodate the 19 wind turbines which will dominate this iconic landscape.”

Finn Valley Wind Action also stated that “Water pollution would be unavoidable as swathes of trees are felled and peat is unearthed making its way into the river catchments with heavy rain.

“In addition to the peat slippage and felling of trees the developer will blast quarries and ‘borrow pits’ to provide rock for roads ways and turbine bases. Clearly this development carries a huge environmental footprint with significant risks to the public water supply. The application in its entirety is cause for huge concern.”