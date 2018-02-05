New council alert service for households and businesses in Donegal

Households and businesses in Donegal can now get alerts or messages straight to their phones or tablets via the new free Donegal County Council MapAlerter service.

This will include weather alerts from Met Eireann, gritting alerts, information on road closures and weekly planning lists.

Donegal County Council has signed up to the MapAlerter Service that will allow households and businesses in Donegal to sign up for the alert service free of charge. This means that alerts can be sent directly by SMS text message, email, smartphone app notification or Facebook Messenger to individuals and businesses who have signed up for the service.

An important element of this service is that the alerts are location-based, so only those registered users in the vicinity of the alert or who pass through the alert location on a commuting route, will be notified. This saves alerting everybody to issues which might be of no significance to them. Additionally, all alerts are mapped and visible to everybody through the Mapalerter.com website.

Initially, alerts will focus on the council's gritting programme, Met Eireann Weather Alerts and the Weekly Planning Lists but this service will develop to include other important messages and warnings.

Speaking about the launch of this new service, Cathaoirleach Cllr. Gerry McMonagle said that this is a very welcome development from a customer service and communications perspective for the Council.

“The council has been to the fore in sharing public interest messages through social media and online platforms and this is another progressive step to ensuring that the public is kept informed of important public interest messages such as knowing when the roads are being gritted, planned road closures in your area and the weekly planning lists”.

“This service will undoubtedly come into its own during weather events such as flooding when it will be necessary to get warnings and information out in advance to the public to allow for households and businesses to take all the necessary precautions to protect their property and stay safe. I would encourage all businesses and everyone in the county to sign up for this service”.

To sign up for the service visit www.mapalerter.com/register or download the MapAlerter app. You can also sign up via Facebook Messenger.