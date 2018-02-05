WEATHER WATCH
Weather in Donegal - Monday February 5th
Very cold this morning with the frost, ice and isolated fog patches clearing.
It will be dry and bright at first with some sunshine.
Rain will spread into western parts in the late-afternoon or evening. A cold day with highest temperatures of just 4 to 6 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes.
Tonight the rain will soon spread eastwards, turning to sleet and snow inland. The rain, sleet
Light to moderate south to south-west winds will veer north-west and will be fresh at times.
Tomorrow will be a cold, bright day with some sunshine. The frost and ice will clear in most areas. It will be mostly dry in the morning and early afternoon, with just isolated showers of rain, sleet or snow. Highest temperatures of just 3 to 6 degrees.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on