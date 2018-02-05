Weather in Donegal - Monday February 5th

Very cold this morning with the frost, ice and isolated fog patches clearing.

It will be dry and bright at first with some sunshine.

Rain will spread into western parts in the late-afternoon or evening. A cold day with highest temperatures of just 4 to 6 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes.

Tonight the rain will soon spread eastwards, turning to sleet and snow inland. The rain, sleet and snow will clear to isolated showers overnight, with a few light snow showers following. It will be cold with lowest temperatures of minus 1 to plus 1 degrees with frost forming and ice on untreated surfaces.

Light to moderate south to south-west winds will veer north-west and will be fresh at times.

Tomorrow will be a cold, bright day with some sunshine. The frost and ice will clear in most areas. It will be mostly dry in the morning and early afternoon, with just isolated showers of rain, sleet or snow. Highest temperatures of just 3 to 6 degrees.