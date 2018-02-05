DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Monday, February 5th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Nuala Webster, Edeninfagh, Glenties
- Sean McNelis, Derries, Glenties
- Daniel Gallagher,
- Michael McGrath, Listillion, Letterkenny
- Nellie McDaid, Main Street, St. Johnston
- Anthony Cunningham, Ballybodonnell, Dunkineely
- Pat Doyle, St. Peters Terrace, Chapel Road, Dungloe
Nuala Webster, Edeninfagh, Glenties
The death has taken of Nuala Webster, Edeninfagh, Glenties
Funeral Mass at St. Connell's Church, Glenties at Funeral Mass at
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice and the Oncology Ward at Letterkenny University Hospital c/o James Mc Guinness & Sons, Funeral Directors, Main Street, Glenties.
Sean McNelis, Derries, Glenties
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sean Mc Nelis, Derries, Glenties.
His remains are reposing at his late residence.
Removal from there on Tuesday afternoon to St. Connell's Church, Glenties for requiem Mass at
Family time from
Daniel Gallagher,
The sudden death has taken place at his home of Daniel Gallagher,
Reposing at his home on Monday, February 5th, from
Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Baithin`s Church, St Johnston at
Interment
Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, brothers, sisters and family circle.
Sacred Heart of Jesus
Family time please from
Michael McGrath, Listillon, Letterkenny
The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Michael McGrath, Listillion, Letterkenny, son of Pat Joe and Mary McGrath formerly from Millstreet, Pettigo.
Funeral from the family home today Monday, February 5th at 10.15am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for Requiem Mass at
Interment
Family time please from
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Relay for Life or the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.
Nellie McDaid, Main Street, St. Johnston
The death has taken place of Nellie McDaid, Main Street, St. Johnston.
Funeral from her daughter Brenda Laird’s residence at Tullyvinney, Raphoe today Monday at 10.30am, going to St Baithin's Church, St Johnston for Requiem Mass at
Interment
Anthony Cunningham, Ballybodonnell, Dunkineely
The death has occurred at Killybegs Community Hospital of Anthony Cunningham, Ballybodonnell, Dunkineely. Removal from his late residence in Ballybodonnell. This morning at
Pat Doyle, St. Peters Terrace, Chapel Road, Dungloe
The death has occurred
His remains will be
