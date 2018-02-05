Deaths in Donegal - Monday, February 5th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Nuala Webster, Edeninfagh, Glenties

- Sean McNelis, Derries, Glenties

- Daniel Gallagher, Craigadoes , St Johnston

- Michael McGrath, Listillion, Letterkenny

- Nellie McDaid, Main Street, St. Johnston

- Anthony Cunningham, Ballybodonnell, Dunkineely

- Pat Doyle, St. Peters Terrace, Chapel Road, Dungloe

Nuala Webster, Edeninfagh, Glenties

The death has taken of Nuala Webster, Edeninfagh, Glenties

Funeral Mass at St. Connell's Church, Glenties at Funeral Mass at 11am with cremation afterwards at the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice and the Oncology Ward at Letterkenny University Hospital c/o James Mc Guinness & Sons, Funeral Directors, Main Street, Glenties.

Sean McNelis, Derries, Glenties

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sean Mc Nelis, Derries, Glenties.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Tuesday afternoon to St. Connell's Church, Glenties for requiem Mass at 2pm followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am . Family flowers only; donations in lieu if desired to Oncology Ward at Letterkenny University Hospital c/o James Mc Guinness & Sons, Funeral Director, Main Street, Glenties, Co. Donegal.

Daniel Gallagher, Craigadoes , St Johnston

The sudden death has taken place at his home of Daniel Gallagher, Craigadoes , St Johnston.

Reposing at his home on Monday, February 5th, from 7p.m.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Baithin`s Church, St Johnston at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, brothers, sisters and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

Michael McGrath, Listillon, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Michael McGrath, Listillion, Letterkenny, son of Pat Joe and Mary McGrath formerly from Millstreet, Pettigo.

Funeral from the family home today Monday, February 5th at 10.15am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards to Conwal cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Relay for Life or the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Nellie McDaid, Main Street, St. Johnston

The death has taken place of Nellie McDaid, Main Street, St. Johnston.

Funeral from her daughter Brenda Laird’s residence at Tullyvinney, Raphoe today Monday at 10.30am, going to St Baithin's Church, St Johnston for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Anthony Cunningham, Ballybodonnell, Dunkineely

The death has occurred at Killybegs Community Hospital of Anthony Cunningham, Ballybodonnell, Dunkineely. Removal from his late residence in Ballybodonnell. This morning at 11am going to Lakeland’s Crematorium Cavan for cremation at 2pm .

Pat Doyle, St. Peters Terrace, Chapel Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Pat Doyle, St. Peters Terrace, Chapel Road, Dungloe.

His remains will be in McGlynn’s Funeral Home tomorrow Sunday February 4th from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm . Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

