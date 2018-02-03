The weather in Donegal for today, Saturday

Cold and breezy today with sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the north and west of the country with the risk of hail and thunder here. Some wintry falls are possible over high ground. Maximum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in fresh and gusty northwest winds.

Tomorrow is looking a lot more promising, dry in most areas on Sunday with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. The best of the sunshine will be in the west of the country.