Louise was “full of fun” and a “gifted woman”, priest tells hundreds of mourners at funeral of 27-year-old Glenties woman

The remains of the late Louise Furey are carried by family members from St. Connell's Church after her funeral Mass in Glenties. INDD050218TG1

The Parish Priest of Glenties, Father Gerard Cunningham, told hundreds of mourners who gathered into St. Connell's Church for the funeral today of Louise Furey that the much loved Glenties woman is finally at home and safe in the arms of God.

Louise Furey, 27, died when she fell from a balcony while on a holiday of a lifetime with her boyfriend, Sam Bulmer earlier this month.

The grief and shock was palpable as her coffin was brought into the church and a smiling portrait of the 27-year-old placed upon it.

“We are gathered here today to try and bring comfort and meaning to what has happened. To try to bring comfort and solace to Bríd and to all the family and to comfort others by extension,” Fr. Cunningham said.

People travelled in huge numbers as alluded to by Fr Cunningham, from Louise’s Ard Pádraig where she grew up and from as far away as Guernsey, where she worked, to pay their final respects to a woman whose smile forged hundreds of friendships during her short lifetime.

“I know that if numbers alone could bring healing that the massive outpouring of love and solidarity and support to the Furey family through the past fortnight, and again today, would have expelled every sorrow and dry up the very last tear,” he said.

“What did we lose in Louise? A good woman, a gifted woman and so often people are taken so soon, in the blink of an eye. The ripple effect of the death of one so young is great,” he said.

Louise had worked with services for children in Guernsey.

Fr. Cunningham said that her contribution to her work had been great. “God reassures us that death isn’t the end but the beginning of a new life,” those gathered heard.



“Full of fun”

He told the congregation that Louise is safe: “She has fallen but in the process God has caught her and took her into his arms as she fell.

He described Louise as having “a dipsy sense of humour”, being full of fun and having a great ability to make friends and sustain friendships with so many people.

“In her photos she is always smiling. There is an energy in the eyes and face. She was childlike in so many ways, in her expression, in her sense of humour, in her appearance - she was like a child, maybe that in some way goes to explain how she carried out what truly must have been a challenging job,” he said.

Those gathered heard that Louise was young, vivacious and bursting with energy and were urged to remember her in these respects.

He said that people would ask why this tragedy befell somebody so lovely, so young and that we cannot know. The answers lie in the heart of Jesus.

He said that despite the fact that Louise’s life had come to an abrupt end we should remember that a vivacious life, brimming with emotion had been condensed into her twenty seven years in this life.

“A girl always on the move, sometimes not sure where she was moving to - so bad was her sense of direction but moving nevertheless,” he said.

Fr. Cunningham read from Laurence Binyon's ‘For the Fallen’ close to the end of Mass:



They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning

We will remember them.



He said that what happened two weeks ago in Thailand would not be the end but that those who love her will see her again.



“You and Louise will meet again and you will see her smile eternally,” he said.