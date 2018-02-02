NEWS
Funeral of Donegal woman who died in Thailand is taking place this morning
Louise Furey is being laid to rest in Glenties
Louise Furey.
The funeral is taking place this morning in Glenties of 27-year-old Louise Furey who died while on a holiday in Thailand last month.
It is understood that Louise died when she fell from a balcony in the resort of Koh Sumai.
Her Requiem Mass is taking place at St. Connells Church, Glenties at
Louise had been working with children’s services in Guernsey on the Channel Islands and had been on holiday with her boyfriend.
The community of Glenties and further afield were left reeling as a result of the tragedy. The people of the town rallied in support of the Furey family who
