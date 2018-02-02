Funeral of Donegal woman who died in Thailand is taking place this morning

The funeral is taking place this morning in Glenties of 27-year-old Louise Furey who died while on a holiday in Thailand last month.

It is understood that Louise died when she fell from a balcony in the resort of Koh Sumai.

Her Requiem Mass is taking place at St. Connells Church, Glenties at 11am. She will be laid to rest in the local cemetery.

Louise had been working with children’s services in Guernsey on the Channel Islands and had been on holiday with her boyfriend.