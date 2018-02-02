Black ice difficulties for Donegal drivers

As many as three cars were reported to have gone off the road in Churchill this morning where black ice is causing great difficulties.

A local told the Democrat that motorists in the area need to know that the roads around the village remains dangerous and driver should take great care.

This morning temperatures have risen and will sit at five to six degrees in daytime with wintry showers expected countywide.

Met Eireann say cloud will increase from the west with rain pushing into Atlantic coastal counties later this afternoon and evening. West to northwesterly winds will be light to moderate and back southwesterly.

This evening and early tonight a spell of rain will clear eastwards to scattered showers later with some clear spells developing towards dawn in the west. Moderate southerly winds will veer northwest and freshen as the rain clears. Lowest temperatures will fall to between 1 and 4 degrees.



Met Eireann say Saturday, will be a showery day with some sunny spells developing. The showers will be heavy at times with the risk of hail or sleet, especially in the west and north. It will be cold with top temperatures of just 5 to 7 degrees in a fresh and gusty northwesterly winds, but strong along exposed coasts.

Saturday night will be mostly dry with clear spells. The moderate northwest to north winds will decrease light to moderate and temperatures will fall to between minus 1 and plus 1 degrees, with frost widespread and ice on untreated roads and footpaths.

Sunday will be mostly dry with good sunshine for much of the country.