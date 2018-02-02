DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Friday, February 2nd
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Robert James Buchanan Sr., Westbrook, Buncrana
- Manus Gallagher (Mannie Owenie), formerly of Fanmore, Falcarragh
- Barney Doherty, Glebe, Linsfort, Buncrana
- Ruby Lyttle, Mullingar, Killygordon
- Dennis Hewitson, Kildarragh, Dunfanaghy
- Siún Gallagher, Chapel Road, Brinalack
- Ellen Helferty, Main Street, Convoy & formerly Moyle Hill, Milford
- Louise Furey, 126 Ard Patrick, Glenties
- Frances McGee, 462 Imlick Villas, Carrigans
- Evelyn Doherty, Roxtown, Urris, Clonmany
- Mary Barbara Douglas, Factory Road, Derrybeg
- Teddy Gallagher, Common, Ardara
Robert James Buchanan Sr., Westbrook, Buncrana
The death has taken place of Robert James Buchanan Sr.
Funeral Service in his home on Saturday afternoon, February 3rd at 1.30pm followed by burial in Christchurch Burial Ground, Buncrana, arriving at approximately
Family time from
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Christchurch Buncrana, Marie Curie Nurses or Londonderry Free Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs. Ruth Haye Funeral Directors, 100 Spencer Road, Londonderry, BT47 6AG.
Barney Doherty, Glebe, Linsfort, Buncrana
The death has occurred of Barney Doherty, Glebe, Linsfort, Buncrana.
Reposing at his residence. Funeral on Saturday morning at
Ruby Lyttle, Mullingar, Killygordon
The death has occurred of Ruby Lyttle, Mullingar, Killygordon.
Reposing at her home. Removal on Saturday at
Dennis Hewitson, Kildarragh, Dunfanaghy
The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Dennis Hewitson, Kildarragh, Dunfanaghy.
Reposing at
Funeral in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Saturday, February 3rd at
Family time please from
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal
Hospice, c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.
Manus Gallagher (Mannie Owenie) Glasgow and Fanmore, Falcarragh
The death has occurred in Glasgow of Manus Gallagher, Mannie Owenie, formerly of Fanmore, Falcarragh.
Remains
Leaving there on Sunday going to the Holy Cross Church, Dixon Avenue, Glasgow for 6.30pm to repose overnight.
Funeral Mass on Monday at 9.30am, thereafter to Linn Cemetery, Lainshaw Drive.
Siún Gallagher, Chapel Road, Brinlack
The death has taken place at her home of Síun Gallagher, Chapel Road, Brinlack.
Reposing at her late residence.
Rosary both nights at
Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at
Family flowers only
Ellen Helferty, Main Street, Convoy and formerly Moyle Hill, Milford
Removal from her home today Friday at 10.30am going to St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan for requiem Mass at noon.
Burial afterward in The Old Abbey Cemetery, Kilmacrennan.
Family flowers only
Hospital c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors, Milford or any family member.
Louise Furey, 126 Ard Patrick, Glenties
The tragic death has taken place on Saturday, 20th January in Thailand of Louise Furey 126 Ard
Remains
Removal from there on Friday morning to St. Connells Church Glenties for requiem mass at
Family time on Wednesday night from
Family flowers only please, donations in- lieu if desired to The Kevin Bell, Repatriation Trust c/o James Mc Guinness & Sons, Funeral
Frances McGee, 462 Imlick Villas, Carrigans
The death has occurred of Frances McGee, 462 Imlick Villas, Carrigans.
Remains will be proposing at her late residence.
Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to St. Baithin’s Church, St. Johnston for
Evelyn Doherty, Roxtown, Urris, Clonmany
The death has taken place of Evelyn Doherty, Roxtown, Urris, Clonmany.
Remains
Removal on Friday at 10.30am to St. Michael’s Church, Urris, Clonmany for
Burial
Mary Barbara Douglas, Factory Road, Derrybeg
The death has occurred of Mary Barbara Douglas, Factory Road, Derrybeg formerly of Yorkshire, England.
Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Chuch, Derrybeg on Friday morning at
Teddy Gallagher, Common, Ardara
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Teddy Gallagher, Common, Ardara.
His remains will repose at his late residence from Wednesday. Funeral from there on Friday morning at 10.30am to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Requiem Mass at
Family time from
Enquiries to Derek McCabe Funeral Director, Ardara.
Davy (Dave) Campbell, 16 Windmill View, Glencar, Letterkenny
The death has taken place at of Davy (Dave) Campbell, 16 Windmill View, Glencar, Letterkenny.
Remains
Funeral from there on Friday morning for Requiem mass in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, Letterkenny at
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Branch of Diabetes Ireland c/o any family member.
Family time from
