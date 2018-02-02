Deaths in Donegal - Friday, February 2nd

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Robert James Buchanan Sr., Westbrook, Buncrana



The death has taken place of Robert James Buchanan Sr.

Funeral Service in his home on Saturday afternoon, February 3rd at 1.30pm followed by burial in Christchurch Burial Ground, Buncrana, arriving at approximately 3pm.



Family time from 11pm tomorrow, today until 11am Saturday, 3rd February.



Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Christchurch Buncrana, Marie Curie Nurses or Londonderry Free Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs. Ruth Haye Funeral Directors, 100 Spencer Road, Londonderry, BT47 6AG.



Barney Doherty, Glebe, Linsfort, Buncrana



The death has occurred of Barney Doherty, Glebe, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Reposing at his residence. Funeral on Saturday morning at 11am in the Star of The Sea Church, Desertegney, Buncrana. Family flowers only. House private from 11pm to 10am .

Ruby Lyttle, Mullingar, Killygordon



The death has occurred of Ruby Lyttle, Mullingar, Killygordon.

Reposing at her home. Removal on Saturday at 2pm for Service in Donoughmore Presbyterian Church at 2:30pm followed by burial in the family plot. Family time from 11pm to 11am . Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice.

Dennis Hewitson, Kildarragh, Dunfanaghy



The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Dennis Hewitson, Kildarragh, Dunfanaghy.



Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Saturday, February 3rd at 11am , with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am .

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal

Hospice, c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.



Manus Gallagher (Mannie Owenie) Glasgow and Fanmore, Falcarragh



The death has occurred in Glasgow of Manus Gallagher, Mannie Owenie, formerly of Fanmore, Falcarragh.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 5pm today ,Friday .

Leaving there on Sunday going to the Holy Cross Church, Dixon Avenue, Glasgow for 6.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 9.30am, thereafter to Linn Cemetery, Lainshaw Drive.

Siún Gallagher, Chapel Road, Brinlack



The death has taken place at her home of Síun Gallagher, Chapel Road, Brinlack.

Reposing at her late residence.

Rosary both nights at 9pm . Family time from 10pm to 11am .

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am in St Colmcille’s Church, Knockfola with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please . Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice.

Ellen Helferty, Main Street, Convoy and formerly Moyle Hill, Milford



Removal from her home today Friday at 10.30am going to St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan for requiem Mass at noon.



Burial afterward in The Old Abbey Cemetery, Kilmacrennan.



Family flowers only please . Donations if desired to Medical 2 Letterkenny University

Hospital c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors, Milford or any family member.



Louise Furey, 126 Ard Patrick, Glenties



The tragic death has taken place on Saturday, 20th January in Thailand of Louise Furey 126 Ard Patrick , Glenties.

Remains reposing at the family home.

Removal from there on Friday morning to St. Connells Church Glenties for requiem mass at 11am , followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Family time on Wednesday night from 11pm until 12 noon on Thursday. Family time from 11pm on Thursday night.

Family flowers only please, donations in- lieu if desired to The Kevin Bell, Repatriation Trust c/o James Mc Guinness & Sons, Funeral Directors , Glenties.

Frances McGee, 462 Imlick Villas, Carrigans



The death has occurred of Frances McGee, 462 Imlick Villas, Carrigans.



Remains will be proposing at her late residence.



Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to St. Baithin’s Church, St. Johnston for 11am requiem Mass followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.



Evelyn Doherty, Roxtown, Urris, Clonmany



The death has taken place of Evelyn Doherty, Roxtown, Urris, Clonmany.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal on Friday at 10.30am to St. Michael’s Church, Urris, Clonmany for 11am requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please . Donations in lieu to Beach Hill Manor.



Mary Barbara Douglas, Factory Road, Derrybeg



The death has occurred of Mary Barbara Douglas, Factory Road, Derrybeg formerly of Yorkshire, England.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Chuch, Derrybeg on Friday morning at 10am with removal afterwards to Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan for cremation. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Gweedore Day Centre.

Teddy Gallagher, Common, Ardara

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Teddy Gallagher, Common, Ardara.

His remains will repose at his late residence from Wednesday. Funeral from there on Friday morning at 10.30am to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Family time from 11pm to 10am .

Enquiries to Derek McCabe Funeral Director, Ardara.

Davy (Dave) Campbell, 16 Windmill View, Glencar, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at of Davy (Dave) Campbell, 16 Windmill View, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday morning for Requiem mass in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, Letterkenny at 11am followed by interment in Conwal cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Branch of Diabetes Ireland c/o any family member.

Family time from 11pm until 10am .



