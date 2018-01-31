Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, January 31st

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Martha Kilbane, née Grant, St. Mary's Road, Buncrana

- Louise Furey, 126 Ard Patrick, Glenties

- Frances McGee, 462 Imlick Villas, Carrigans

- Evelyn Doherty, Roxtown, Urris, Clonmany

- Mary Barbara Douglas, Factory Road, Derrybeg

- Teddy Gallagher, Common, Ardara

- Mrs Henrietta (Etta) Fleming, Millhouse, St. Johnston

- Davy (Dave) Campbell, 16 Windmill View, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Martha Kilbane, née Grant, St. Mary's Road, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Martha Kilbabe , née Grant, St. Mary's Road, Buncrana formerly of Tirmacool, Lisnakelly, Buncrana.

Viewing from 4pm to 6pm today, Wednesday, at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home.

Removal on Thursday, 1st February, at 9.30am to St. Mary’s Oratory for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.



Louise Furey, 126 Ard Patrick, Glenties

The tragic death has taken place on Saturday, 20th January in Thailand of Louise Furey 126 Ard Patrick , Glenties.

Her remains will repose at her family home 126 Ard Patrick , Glenties from 12 noon today, Wednesday, 31st January.

Removal from there on Friday morning, 2nd February to St. Connells Church Glenties for requiem mass at 11am , followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Family time on Wednesday night from 11pm until 12 noon on Thursday. Family time from 11pm on Thursday night.

Family flowers only please, donations in- lieu if desired to The Kevin Bell, Repatriation Trust c/o James Mc Guinness & Sons, Funeral Directors , Glenties.

Frances McGee, 462 Imlick Villas, Carrigans

The death has occurred of Frances McGee, 462 Imlick Villas, Carrigans.

Removal this Wednesday afternoon, 31st January, from Kelly’s Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe at 3pm to her late residence.

Removal on Friday morning, 2nd February, at 10.30am to St. Baithin’s Church, St. Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Evelyn Doherty, Roxtown, Urris, Clonmany

The death has occurred of Evelyn Doherty, Roxtown, Urris, Clonmany.

Removal from Beach Hill Manor Nursing Unit, Lisfannon today, Wednesday, January 31st, at 3pm to her late residence. Removal on Friday, 2nd February, at 10.30am to St. Michael’s Church, Urris, Clonmany for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please . Donations in lieu to Beach Hill Manor.

Mary Barbara Douglas, Factory Road, Derrybeg

The death has occurred of Mary Barbara Douglas, Factory Road, Derrybeg.

Formerly of Yorkshire, England. Reposing at her son Jim & Maíre Douglas’ residence, Derrybeg from 11am today, Wednesday. Rosary both nights at 9pm . House private after rosary until 11am . Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Chuch, Derrybeg on Friday morning at 10am with Removal afterwards to Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan for cremation. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Gweedore Day Centre.

Teddy Gallagher, Common, Ardara

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Teddy Gallagher, Common, Ardara.

His remains will repose at his late residence from today Wednesday. Funeral from there on Friday morning at 10.30am to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Requiem Mass at 11am. Family time from 11pm to 10am .

Enquiries to Derek McCabe Funeral Director, Ardara.



Henrietta (Etta) Fleming, Millhouse, St. Johnston

The death has taken place of Mrs Henrietta (Etta) Fleming, Millhouse, St. Johnston.

Remains reposing at Millhouse. Funeral from there tomorrow, Thursday February 1st, at 1.30pm for Service in St. Johnston Presbyterian Church at 2pm.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice or St Johnston Presbyterian Church care of any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Davy (Dave) Campbell, 16 Windmill View, Glencar, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at of Davy (Dave) Campbell, 16 Windmill View, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday morning for Requiem mass in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, Letterkenny at 11am followed by interment in Conwal cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Branch of Diabetes Ireland c/o any family member.

Family time from 11pm until 10am .

