Deaths in Donegal Wednesday, January 31st, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Martha Kilbane, née Grant, St. Mary's Road, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Martha Kilbabe, née Grant, St. Mary's Road, Buncrana formerly of Tirmacool, Lisnakelly, Buncrana.

Viewing from 4pm to 6pm today, Wednesday, at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home.

Removal on Thursday, 1st February, at 9.30am to St. Mary’s Oratory for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

Louise Furey, 126 Ard Patrick, Glenties

The tragic death has taken place on Saturday, 20th January in Thailand of Louise Furey 126 Ard Patrick , Glenties.

Her remains will repose at her family home 126 Ard Patrick , Glenties from 12 noon today, Wednesday, 31st January.

Removal from there on Friday morning, 2nd February to St. Connells Church Glenties for requiem mass at 11am, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Family time on Wednesday night from 11pm until 12 noon on Thursday. Family time from 11pm on Thursday night.

Family flowers only please, donations in- lieu if desired to The Kevin Bell, Repatriation Trust c/o James Mc Guinness & Sons, Funeral Directors , Glenties.

Tony McCormack, Kilraine, Glenties

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Tony Mc Cormack, Kilraine, Glenties.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there this Wednesday morning to St. Connell's Church Glenties for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

House private at the request of the deceased.

Family flowers only donations in -lieu if desired to The Donegal Hospice c/o James Mc Guinness & Sons ,Funeral Directors, Glenties.

Alice Bradley, née Crossan, Graiguecullen, Carloe and formerly of Inishowen

The death has occurred of Alice Bradley, née Crossan, 3 Maryboro St., Graiguecullen, Carlow and formerly of Inishowen.

Funeral Mass today, Wednesday at 12 noon at St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, followed by funeral to Sleaty New Cemetery.

John McCarron, Meenbanad and Edinburgh

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of John McCarron, Meenbanad and Edinburgh.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn's Funeral Home Monday evening from 6pm-9pm and Tuesday from 5pm to 9pm.

Rosary both nights at 9pm

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Mary’s Church Kincasslagh with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Coronory Care Unit Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Larry Nash, Liss, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Larry Nash, Liss, Carndonagh.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there this Wednesay morning at 10.30am to The Church of the Sacred Heart Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am.

Neil McLaughlin, Cloontagh, Clonmany

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Neil McLaughlin (Neily Dick), Cloontagh, Clonmany.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there today, Wednesday, January 31st at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany for requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donation in lieu if desired to Letterkenny University Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member, or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

House private please from 11pm on Tuesday.

Baby P.J. Gavigan, Cloughbally, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Baby P.J. Gavigan of Cloughbally, Ballyshannon at Sligo University Hospital.

Mass of the Angels in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon at 11am today Wednesday, January 31st with burial afterwards in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

House strictly private at all times.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.