Status yellow warning for snow and ice in Donegal

A status yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Louth and Leitrim with accumulations of up to 3 centimetres possible on higher ground.

There are reports of treacherous roads across Donegal this morning with sleet showers countywide adding to the challenge facing motorists on the roads. A car was reported off the road at Meenaroy, other traffic incidents were reported in east Donegal, in the Lifford area.

Gardai have warned motorists to drive with great care.

Met Eireann say showers will become heavier in turn later, merging to longer spells of rain, with the threat of hail and thunder throughout. Feeling raw with an added wind chill. Highest temperatures of only 4 to 7 degrees Celsius, in strong and gusty west to northwest winds; gales too along exposed coasts.

Showery conditions will continue overnight - mainly affecting Atlantic counties, with the ongoing threat of thunder. Long clear spells too, especially across the midlands, south and east. Rather windy for a time also, in fresh and gusty northwest breezes. Some frost in sheltered spots by dawn with the risk of icy patches. Cold, with lowest temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees.

A status yellow wind alert is in effect for western coastal counties until the end of the day.