Large crowds expected at funeral of Donegal woman who died in Thailand

Large crowds are expected to attend the funeral Mass on Friday of 27-year-old Louise Furey who tragically died in Thailand recently.

The remains of the young Donegal woman are due to be flown back to Ireland today and arrive in Glenties late this evening.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust was also involved in the process.

The organisation was set up to support the families of those overseas.

It is understood that Louise died when she fell from a balcony at the Replay Residence and Pool Villa, Kohl Sumai in Thailand.

Louise had been working with children’s services in Guernsey on the Channel Islands and had gone on a holiday of a lifetime with her boyfriend.

The community of Glenties and further afield were left reeling as a result of the tragedy. The people of the town rallied in support of the Furey family who are extremely well known and respected in the town.

Tributes poured in for the young woman who was extremely popular with everyone who knew her. One friend described her as having a smile for everyone while another described her as a star.

It is expected that large crowds will attend the wake and funeral in the coming days. Louise will be waked at her home in Glenties on Wednesday and Thursday.

Her funeral will take place at St. Connells Church, Glenties at 11am on Friday followed by burial in the local cemetery.