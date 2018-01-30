NEWS
Winner of €4.4m Donegal Lotto jackpot has come forward
Ticket was sold at Daly’s Topaz in Lifford on Saturday, January 13th
Staff members at Daly’s Topaz in Lifford, Alisha McLaughlin, Roisin Daly and Kerry Porter.
The winner of €4.4 million Lotto Jackpot ticket bought in Lifford earlier this month has finally made contact with National Lottery.
The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Daly’s Topaz on the Letterkenny Road in Lifford on Saturday, January 13th.
A National Lottery spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we have been contacted by the ticketholder and arrangements are being made for the claim to be made."
