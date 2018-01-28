DONEGAL GAA
PLAYER RATINGS: How the Donegal players fared in Killarney against Kerry
Odhrán Mac Niallais - gives Brendan O'Sullivan the slip in Killarney
Donegal may have gone down by a point in Killarney to a late Kerry point, but the player ratings for the game are among the highest ever in a losing performance.
Here's our Player Ratings for Donegal v Kerry. Patrick McBrearty was our top man, closely followed by Odhrán Mac Niallais and Hugh McFadden
Mark Anthony McGinley: Unfortunately picked up an early injury and had to be replaced. 5
Eoghan Bán Gallagher: A steady performance from the Killybegs man against the Kerry full-forward line. 6.5
Caolan Ward: Starting at full-back for the first time, Ward put in a strong display against both David Clifford and Paul Geaney, never taking a backward step. 7
Stephen McMenamin: A very mature performance from the Red Hugh’s man on his National League debut. Apart from his defensive duties, got forward on a number of occasions. 7
Tony McClenaghan: A big display from the Moville man and also hit a spectacular goal early in the second half. Saw red late on after a second yellow but it will be a day to remember. 7.5
Paul Brennan: Probably the Bundoran man’s best display in a Donegal jersey. Had the task of looking after one of Kerry’s new wonder kids, Sean O Se, but did well and also did well going forward. 7.5
Ryan McHugh: Difficult for the Kilcar man to make his usual impression because he only got in from Singapore late in the week. Still made a contribution. 6
Nathan Mullins: Was doing well until the red card, which when looked at on TV, was more a trip than a kick. 5
Hugh McFadden: In Mullins’ absence McFadden played a real captain’s part, driving his team forward at every opportunity. 8
Martin O’Reilly: Worked really hard, mostly as a defender trying to stop the Kerry half-backs. 6
Leo McLoone: Played most of his football in the defence as defensive cover and went to midfield when Mullins sent off. Left everything on the pitch. 7
Caolan McGonagle: Worked really hard but found it difficult to make his usual contribution. 5.5
Patrick McBrearty: Ten points, very few of them easy scores, and he also shared the workload around midfield. His point from play before half-time and his free from fully 60m were highlights. 9
Odhrán Mac Niallais: His high fielding was a delight to watch, and he finished his goal with aplomb. Must have been a close thing between himself and McBrearty for man of the match. 8.5
Jamie Brennan: Was causing trouble to the Kerry defence before being caught with a late shoulder and had to come off. 6
Peter Boyle: In after 16 minutes for the injured McGinley, Boyle could do nothing about the goals, but otherwise was sound. 7
Niall O’Donnell: In at half-time, O’Donnell made a huge contribution and one feels he has so much to offer Donegal. 7
Ciaran Thompson: Got on the ball quite a lot after coming in but his scoring efforts were off target. 6
Stephen McBrearty: Another impressive display from the bench from the Kilcar man, including a point with his first touch. 7
Jason McGee: Only in for the last nine minutes but only lasted four through injury. Not long enough to rate.
Darach O’Connor: Just on the field as the game entered added time. Was alert for the goal chance and took it well. Not on long enough to rate.
