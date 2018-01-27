Donegal teacher is the first woman to be appointed principal at one of Derry's oldest schools

A Donegal teacher has become the first female principal of one of Derry’s oldest schools.

Michelle Ramsey has been appointed the principal of the Model Primary School in Derry’s city centre .

The Lifford native has taught at the school for 25 years and was the principal for two years before she took over the role of principal last month.

Born Patterson, she grew up on her family’s farm outside Lifford.

A teacher for 30 years she did her teacher training at the Church of Ireland College of Education in Dublin and taught in London and Carndonagh before moving to the Model.

“I am proud that I am the first female principal and over the years I worked hard to be part and parcel of the school," she told BBC Radio Foyle.

The Model Primary School was founded in 1862 and is seen as one of the most culturally diverse schools in the city.

The school is like a country school in the heart of the city, Mrs Ramesy said. “There is a lovely warm welcoming atmosphere. Our ethos is celebrating cultural diversity. We are very much inclusive and to us, everyone's the same.”

Mrs Ramsey said she is blessed by the staff that works at the school.

“I have an absolutely fantastic staff, a very experienced staff. They are a fantastic staff and I am very, very blessed like that.”

Not being in the classroom as a teacher has been hard to adjust to since she became principal, she said.

“I am first and foremost very much a teacher and I very much love the children. It was a huge decision for me to leave the classroom and any opportunity that I get I will go into the classroom and cover for teachers and pop in and out of classrooms.”