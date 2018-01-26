Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, January 26th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Paddy McGloin, Newtown, Bundoran, Donegal and Castlegal, Sligo

- Sean McIvor, Ballyderowen, Burnfoot

- John Mark Alexander Carson, Teal Rocks, Newtownards

- Joe Maxwell, Cloughfin, Castlefin

- Nodlaig Ó'Cianáin, Cró Neimhidh, Dún Lúiche, Leitirceanainn

-Michael Kelly, 215 Ros Suilighe , Oldtown, Letterkenny

- Bridget Byrne of Meenlaragh, Gortahork

- Danny O'Brien, Clonbeg, Buncrana

- Terrence Burns, 10 Pairc na hAluine, Buncrana



Paddy McGloin, Newtown, Bundoran, Donegal and Castlegal, Sligo



The death has taken of Paddy McGloin, Newtown, Bundoran, Donegal and Castlegal, Sligo

Reposing at his residence today Friday from 7pm until 10pm and on Saturday from 12 noon until 10pm . Arriving at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran on Sunday (28/01/18) for 1pm Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in St. Ninidh's Cemetery, Bundoran. House private Sunday morning please . Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice c/o Mc Gloin Undertakers.



Sean McIvor, Ballyderowen, Burnfoot

The death has place at Nazareth House, Fahan of Sean McIvor, Ballyderowen, Burnfoot.

Former proprietor of the Foot Inn, Burnfoot. Removal from Murphy's Funeral Home Saturday at 4pm to his son Niall's residence 15 Ballyderowen, Burnfoot.

Funeral on Monday morning going to St. Aengus' Church, Burt for 11am requiem Mass followed by interment in Burt Cemetery. Family time please between 11.00pm to 11.00am.

Strictly family only on the morning of the funeral







John Mark Alexander Carson, Teal Rocks, Newtownards

The death has taken place of John Mark Alexander Carson, Teal Rocks, Newtownards.

Funeral Service in St Ann’s Parish Church, Upper Killult, Falcarragh on Monday, January 29th at 12 noon with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Marie Curie Hospice c/o S. Clarke & Son Funeral Directors, 12 Court Square Newtownards.



Joe Maxwell, Cloughfin, Castlefin

The sudden death has taken place at his residence of Joe Maxwell, Cloughfin, Castlefin.

Reposing at his residence Thursday evening from 7pm .

Leaving there on Saturday at 2pm for service at 2.30pm in Donoughmore Presbyterian Church and burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 11pm until 11am .

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donoughmore Presbyterian Church or Chest Heart and Stroke Association care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.



Nodlaig Ó'Cianáin, Cró Neimhidh, Dún Lúiche, Leitirceannain

Cailleadh Nodlaig Ó Cianáin, Cró Neimhidh, Dún Lúiche agus roimhe sin Bóthar Ráth Oscair, An Nás, Co. Chill Dara go tobann ach go síochánta ar Eanáir 23ú, 2018.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis.

Aifreann éagnairce Déardaoin seo in Eaglais Mhuire is Naomh Dháithí, An Nás ar 6.30 pm. Faire sa teach i nDún Lúiche Dé hAoine idir 6pm agus 9pm. Cuirfear é i ndiaidh aifreann sochraide i Séipéal an Chroí Naofa, Dún Lúiche ar 1pm Dé Sathairn, Eanáir 27ú 2018. Teach príobháideach Dé Sathairn.

The death has taken place of Nodlaig Ó Cianáin of Dunlewey and formerly of Rathasker Road, Naas, Kildare.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass and burial at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Dunlewey at 1.00pm on Saturday.

Michael Kelly, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University of Michael Kelly 215 Ros Suilighe, Old Town, Letterkenny.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral at 11am on Saturday followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Enquiries to Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director, Churchill & Letterkenny.



Bridget Byrne of Meenlaragh, Gortahork

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridget Byrne of Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

Removal from the Chapel of Rest Thursday at 4pm to the family home in Meenlaragh.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Rosary both nights at 9pm .

Funeral on Saturday at 1pm at Christ the King’s Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to McClafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork



Danny O'Brien, Clonbeg, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Danny O’ Brien, Clonbeg, Buncrana.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence.

Funeral mass on Saturday morning, January 27th in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill at 11 O’clock with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Patient Comfort Fund, Letterkenny University Hospital.

House private from 10pm until 11am and strictly private on morning of the funeral.



Terence Burns, 10 Pairc na hAluine, Buncrana

The death has taken place at the Mater Hospital, Dublin of Terence

Burns, 10 Pairc na hAluine, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral on Saturday 27th January leaving his home at 12.15pm going to St.Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Heart & Lung Ward, Mater Hospital, Dublin c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.



If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.