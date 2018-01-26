DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, January 26th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
Paddy McGloin, Newtown, Bundoran, Donegal
The death has taken of Paddy McGloin, Newtown, Bundoran, Donegal
Reposing at his residence today Friday from
Burial
Sean McIvor, Ballyderowen, Burnfoot
The death has
Former proprietor of the Foot Inn, Burnfoot. Removal from Murphy's Funeral Home Saturday at
Funeral on Monday morning going to St. Aengus' Church, Burt for
Strictly family only on the morning of the funeral
John Mark Alexander Carson, Teal Rocks, Newtownards
The death has taken place of John Mark Alexander Carson, Teal Rocks, Newtownards.
Funeral Service in St Ann’s Parish Church, Upper Killult, Falcarragh on Monday, January 29th at 12 noon with burial in the adjoining graveyard.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Marie Curie Hospice c/o S. Clarke & Son Funeral Directors, 12 Court Square Newtownards.
Joe Maxwell, Cloughfin, Castlefin
The sudden death has taken place at his residence of Joe Maxwell, Cloughfin, Castlefin.
Reposing at his residence Thursday evening from
Leaving there on Saturday at
Family time from
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donoughmore Presbyterian Church or Chest Heart and Stroke Association care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.
Nodlaig Ó'Cianáin, Cró Neimhidh, Dún Lúiche, Leitirceannain
Cailleadh Nodlaig Ó Cianáin, Cró Neimhidh, Dún Lúiche agus roimhe sin Bóthar Ráth Oscair, An Nás, Co. Chill Dara go tobann ach go síochánta ar Eanáir 23ú, 2018.
Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis.
Aifreann éagnairce Déardaoin seo in Eaglais Mhuire is Naomh Dháithí, An Nás ar 6.30 pm. Faire sa teach i nDún Lúiche Dé hAoine idir 6pm agus 9pm. Cuirfear é i ndiaidh aifreann sochraide i Séipéal an Chroí Naofa, Dún Lúiche ar 1pm Dé Sathairn, Eanáir 27ú 2018. Teach príobháideach Dé Sathairn.
The death has taken place of Nodlaig Ó Cianáin of Dunlewey and formerly of Rathasker Road, Naas, Kildare.
Requiem Mass on Thursday at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass and burial at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Dunlewey at 1.00pm on Saturday.
Michael Kelly, Oldtown, Letterkenny
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University of Michael Kelly 215 Ros Suilighe, Old Town, Letterkenny.
Remains will be reposing at his late residence.
Requiem Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral at
Enquiries to Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director, Churchill & Letterkenny.
Bridget Byrne of Meenlaragh, Gortahork
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridget Byrne of Meenlaragh, Gortahork.
Removal from the Chapel of Rest Thursday at
Family time from
Rosary both nights at
Funeral on Saturday at
Enquiries to McClafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork
Danny O'Brien, Clonbeg, Buncrana
The death has taken place
Remains will be reposing at his late residence.
Funeral mass on Saturday morning, January 27th
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Patient Comfort Fund, Letterkenny University Hospital.
House private from
Terence Burns, 10 Pairc
The death has taken place at the Mater Hospital, Dublin of Terence
Burns, 10 Pairc
His remains are reposing at his residence.
Funeral on Saturday 27th January leaving his home at 12.15pm going to St.Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at
Interment immediately
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu
If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.
