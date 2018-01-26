Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, January 26th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Hudie Coyle, Glassagh, Gweedore

The death has taken place of Hudie Coyle, Glassagh, Gweedore.

Remains reposing at the residence of his nephew John and Eileen Coyle, Glassagh, Gweedore.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Friday 26th January going to St Colmcille’s Chapel, Cnoc Fola for Requiem Mass at 1pm .

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Denis Greene, Glenvar

The death has occurred of Denis Greene, Glenvar late of Aiken Head Road, Glasgow. Removal to St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar Thursday, at 7pm. Rosary in the chapel at 9pm . Requiem Mass Friday, at 11am followed by burial in Glenvar Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Diabetes Association UK.

John Mark Alexander Carson, Teal Rocks, Newtownards

The death has taken place of John Mark Alexander Carson, Teal Rocks, Newtownards.

Funeral Service in St Ann’s Parish Church, Upper Killult, Falcarragh on Monday, January 29th at 12 noon with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Marie Curie Hospice c/o S. Clarke & Son Funeral Directors, 12 Court Square Newtownards.

Joe Maxwell, Cloughfin, Castlefin

The sudden death has taken place at his residence of Joe Maxwell, Cloughfin, Castlefin.

Reposing at his residence Thursday evening from 7pm .

Leaving there on Saturday at 2pm for service at 2.30pm in Donoughmore Presbyterian Church and burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 11pm until 11am .

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donoughmore Presbyterian Church or Chest Heart and Stroke Association care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Mary Gallagher, née Callan, Welchtown, Ballybofey, Monaghan town and Kildare

The death has occurred of Mary Gallagher, née Callan, Welchtown, Ballybofey and Monaghan Town and Newbridge County Kildare.

Remains reposing at Mc Cool's Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey, on Thursday January 25th, from 7pm until rosary at 9pm .

Funeral leaving from there on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Our Lady Of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin at 11am , with Interment afterwards in Glenfin Cemetery.

Nodlaig Ó'Cianáin, Cró Neimhidh, Dún Lúiche, Leitirceannain

Cailleadh Nodlaig Ó Cianáin, Cró Neimhidh, Dún Lúiche agus roimhe sin Bóthar Ráth Oscair, An Nás, Co. Chill Dara go tobann ach go síochánta ar Eanáir 23ú, 2018.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis.

Aifreann éagnairce Déardaoin seo in Eaglais Mhuire is Naomh Dháithí, An Nás ar 6.30 pm. Faire sa teach i nDún Lúiche Dé hAoine idir 6pm agus 9pm. Cuirfear é i ndiaidh aifreann sochraide i Séipéal an Chroí Naofa, Dún Lúiche ar 1pm Dé Sathairn, Eanáir 27ú 2018. Teach príobháideach Dé Sathairn.

The death has taken place of Nodlaig Ó Cianáin of Dunlewey and formerly of Rathasker Road, Naas, Kildare.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass and burial at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Dunlewey at 1.00pm on Saturday.

Michael Kelly, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University of Michael Kelly 215 Ros Suilighe, Old Town, Letterkenny.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral at 11am on Saturday followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Enquiries to Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director, Churchill & Letterkenny.

Bridget Byrne of Meenlaragh, Gortahork

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridget Byrne of Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

Removal from the Chapel of Rest Thursday at 4pm to the family home in Meenlaragh.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Rosary both nights at 9pm .

Funeral on Saturday at 1pm at Christ the King’s Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to McClafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork

Denis Greene, Aiken Head Road, Glasgow and Glenvar

The death has taken place of Denis Greene, Aiken Head Road, Glasgow and Glenvar.

Remains will arrive at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar on Thursday at 7pm to repose overnight.

Rosary in the chapel at 9pm . Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am & burial in Glenvar Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Diabetes Association UK c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Danny O'Brien, Clonbeg, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Danny O’ Brien, Clonbeg, Buncrana.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence.

Funeral mass on Saturday morning, January 27th in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill at 11 O’clock with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Patient Comfort Fund, Letterkenny University Hospital.

House private from 10pm until 11am and strictly private on morning of funeral .

Pearl Moore, 7 Breen Park, Victoria Bridge

The death occurred of Pearl Moore, late of 7 Breen Park, Victoria Bridge.

Funeral on Friday, January 26th in Ardstraw Presbyterian Church with Service at 2pm followed by interment in Ardstraw new cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Ardstraw Presbyterian Church & Cancer Research, UK, c/o Mrs Lorna Finlay, 245 Melmount Road, Victoria Bridge , Co Tyrone, BT 82 9LD.

Terrence Burns, Buncrana

The death has taken place at the Mater Hospital, Dublin of Terence

Burns, 10 Pairc na hAluine, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral on Saturday 27th January leaving his home at 12.15pm going to St.Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Heart & Lung Ward, Mater Hospital, Dublin c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Neil McFadden of Knockfola and Glasgow

The death occurred in Glasgow of Neil McFadden of Knockfola and Glasgow.

Funeral Mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, Knockfola on Friday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm . Enquiries to Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

Joseph Doherty, Aughawoney, Kilmcacrennan

The death has taken place of Joseph Doherty, Aughawoney, Kilmcacrennan.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St Columba's Church, Kilmacrennan. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to I.C.U., Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Elizabeth (Betty) O'Donnell, Beaumont, Dublin and Buncrana

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) O'Donnell late of Beaumont, Dublin and Buncrana.

Reposing at her residence in Beaumont on Wednesday from 4 pm. Reposing at her brother John’s residence Ballymagan, Buncrana on Thursday from 5pm . Removal on Friday to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill, Buncrana arriving for Funeral Mass at 11o’clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

