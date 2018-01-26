DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, January 26th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Hudie Coyle, Glassagh, Gweedore
- John Mark Alexander Carson, Teal Rocks, Newtownards
- Joe Maxwell, Cloughfin, Castlefin
- Mary Gallagher, née Callan, Welchtown, Ballybofey, Monaghan town and Kildare
- Nodlaig Ó'Cianáin, Cró Neimhidh, Dún Lúiche, Leitirceanainn
-Michael Kelly, 215 Ros
- Bridget Byrne of Meenlaragh, Gortahork
- Danny O'Brien, Clonbeg, Buncrana
- Pearl Moore, 7 Breen Park, Victoria Bridge
- Denis Greene, Aiken Head Road, Glasgow and Glenvar
- Terrence Burns, 10 Pairc
- Neil McFadden of Knockfola and Glasgow
- Joseph Doherty, Aughawoney, Kilmcacrennan
- Elizabeth (Betty) O'Donnell, Beaumont, Dublin and Buncrana
Hudie Coyle, Glassagh, Gweedore
The death has taken place of Hudie Coyle, Glassagh, Gweedore.
Remains
Funeral from there tomorrow, Friday 26th January going to St Colmcille’s Chapel, Cnoc Fola for Requiem Mass at
Burial
Denis Greene, Glenvar
The death has occurred of Denis Greene, Glenvar late of Aiken Head Road, Glasgow. Removal to St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar Thursday, at
John Mark Alexander Carson, Teal Rocks, Newtownards
The death has taken place of John Mark Alexander Carson, Teal Rocks, Newtownards.
Funeral Service in St Ann’s Parish Church, Upper Killult, Falcarragh on Monday, January 29th at 12 noon with burial in the adjoining graveyard.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Marie Curie Hospice c/o S. Clarke & Son Funeral Directors, 12 Court Square Newtownards.
Joe Maxwell, Cloughfin, Castlefin
The sudden death has taken place at his residence of Joe Maxwell, Cloughfin, Castlefin.
Reposing at his residence Thursday evening from
Leaving there on Saturday at
Family time from
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donoughmore Presbyterian Church or Chest Heart and Stroke Association care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.
Mary Gallagher, née Callan, Welchtown, Ballybofey, Monaghan town and Kildare
The death has occurred of Mary Gallagher, née Callan, Welchtown, Ballybofey and Monaghan Town and Newbridge County Kildare.
Remains
Funeral leaving from there on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Our Lady Of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin at
Nodlaig Ó'Cianáin, Cró Neimhidh, Dún Lúiche, Leitirceannain
Cailleadh Nodlaig Ó Cianáin, Cró Neimhidh, Dún Lúiche agus roimhe sin Bóthar Ráth Oscair, An Nás, Co. Chill Dara go tobann ach go síochánta ar Eanáir 23ú, 2018.
Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis.
Aifreann éagnairce Déardaoin seo in Eaglais Mhuire is Naomh Dháithí, An Nás ar 6.30 pm. Faire sa teach i nDún Lúiche Dé hAoine idir 6pm agus 9pm. Cuirfear é i ndiaidh aifreann sochraide i Séipéal an Chroí Naofa, Dún Lúiche ar 1pm Dé Sathairn, Eanáir 27ú 2018. Teach príobháideach Dé Sathairn.
The death has taken place of Nodlaig Ó Cianáin of Dunlewey and formerly of Rathasker Road, Naas, Kildare.
Requiem Mass on Thursday at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass and burial at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Dunlewey at 1.00pm on Saturday.
Michael Kelly, Oldtown, Letterkenny
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University of Michael Kelly 215 Ros Suilighe, Old Town, Letterkenny.
Remains will be reposing at his late residence.
Requiem Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral at
Enquiries to Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director, Churchill & Letterkenny.
Bridget Byrne of Meenlaragh, Gortahork
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridget Byrne of Meenlaragh, Gortahork.
Removal from the Chapel of Rest Thursday at
Family time from
Rosary both nights at
Funeral on Saturday at
Enquiries to McClafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork
Danny O'Brien, Clonbeg, Buncrana
The death has taken place of Danny O’ Brien, Clonbeg, Buncrana.
Remains will be reposing at his late residence.
Funeral mass on Saturday morning, January 27th
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Patient Comfort Fund, Letterkenny University Hospital.
House private from
Pearl Moore, 7 Breen Park, Victoria Bridge
The death occurred of Pearl Moore, late of 7 Breen Park, Victoria Bridge.
Funeral on Friday, January 26th
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Ardstraw Presbyterian Church & Cancer Research, UK, c/o
Terrence Burns, Buncrana
The death has taken place at the Mater Hospital, Dublin of Terence
Burns, 10 Pairc
His remains are reposing at his residence.
Funeral on Saturday 27th January leaving his home at 12.15pm going to St.Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at
Interment immediately
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu
Neil McFadden of Knockfola and Glasgow
The death occurred in Glasgow of Neil McFadden of Knockfola and Glasgow.
Funeral Mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, Knockfola on Friday morning at
Rosary both nights at
Joseph Doherty, Aughawoney, Kilmcacrennan
The death has taken place
Remains
Elizabeth (Betty) O'Donnell, Beaumont, Dublin and Buncrana
The death has occurred
Reposing at her residence in Beaumont on Wednesday from 4 pm. Reposing at her brother John’s residence Ballymagan, Buncrana on Thursday from
