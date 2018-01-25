Donegal man charged with stealing €101,000 from Co-Op

A Dungloe man has appeared at Glenties District Court on charges of stealing €101,380 at Templecrone Co-Op, Meenderrynasloe, Annagary.

52-year-old Billy Mooney, St Peter’s Terrace, Dungloe is facing 18 charges of theft and one charge of false accounting.

The alleged theft was the property of Templecrone, Agricultural Co-Operative Society Ltd and is contrary to Section Four of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences Act).

The alleged amounts stolen range from to €2,000 to €19,800 and were allegedly taken on dates from July 1st, 2014 and June 5th, 2016.

The defendant is also charged with false accounting on dates between July 1st 2014 and January 1st, 2016 at the same location and for the same company, contrary to Section 10 of the Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Offences Act.

Detective Garda John Gallagher gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of the defendant in Dungloe at 9.15 am yesterday morning.

The defendant made no reply to the charges.

Inspector Denis Joyce applied for the defendant to be returned for trial to the next sitting of the circuit court.There was no objection to bail. The defendant, who was in court, was told to sign on twice a week on Monday and Friday at Dungloe garda station.

The court was told the defendant was unemployed and was on €193 disability allowance a week.

Legal aid was granted.

The defendant was remanded on his own bond of €500 to appear again on April 10th for the preparation of a book of evidence.

He was also told not to interfere with any witnesses and make his telephone number available to gardaí.