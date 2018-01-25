The weather in Donegal - Thursday, January 25th

Blustery with showers becoming widespread this morning. Some will be heavy with hail and a risk of thunder. The showers will become more scattered during the afternoon and less heavy.

There will be some bright or sunny spells also. Fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds will veer northwest and moderate away from the west and northwest coasts. Afternoon highs of 6 to 9 Celsius.

Showers will become isolated this evening and it will be largely dry overnight with clear spells. A cold night. Temperatures will dip to between zero and 3 Celsius with frost and a risk of ice on untreated surfaces. Winds will become light and a few fog patches may develop inland.