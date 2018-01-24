DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, January 24th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following death:
- Denis Greene, Aiken Head Road, Glasgow and Glenvar
- Neil McFadden of Knockfola and Glasgow
-Joseph Doherty, Aughawoney, Kilmcacrennan
-Mary Gallagher (née Callan) formerly Monaghan, Welchtown, Ballybofey
- Willie Mc Geehan, Glenkeeragh, Glenswilly, Newmills
- Kathleen Langan, née Friel, Ballure, Fanad
- Hannah Mullen, 2 Swilly View, Ballymacool, Letterkenny
- Mary Crossan, Paisley formerly Mary Doherty, Tromaty, Quigley's Point
- Tess Murray formerly of Archway House, Ballybofey
- Miss
- Elizabeth (Betty) O'Donnell, Beaumont, Dublin and Buncrana
Denis Greene, Aiken Head Road, Glasgow and Glenvar
The death has taken place of Denis Greene, Aiken Head Road, Glasgow
Remains will arrive at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar on Thursday at
Rosary in the chapel at
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Diabetes Association UK c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.
Neil McFadden of Knockfola and Glasgow
The death occurred in Glasgow of Neil McFadden of Knockfola and Glasgow.
Removal from Gweedore Funeral Home this evening at
Funeral Mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, Knockfola on Friday morning at
Rosary both nights at
Joseph Doherty, Aughawoney, Kilmcacrennan
The death has occurred of Joseph Doherty, Aughawoney, Kilmcacrennan.
Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today, Wednesday, January 24th at
Mary Gallagher (née Callan) formerly Monaghan, Welchtown, Ballybofey
The death has occurred at the Curraghlawn Nursing Home, Co. Kildare of Mary Gallagher (née Callan) formerly Monaghan, Welchtown, Ballybofey, Co.Donegal and Newbridge, Co.Kildare.
Remains
Willie Mc Geehan, Glenkeeragh, Glenswilly, Newmills
The death has taken place of Willie Mc Geehan, Glenkeeragh, Glenswilly, Newmills.
His remains will be reposing at his brother Eamon’s residence 71 Glenoughty Close, Glencar from
Funeral mass on Thursday, January 25th at 12 noon in St Columba’s Church, Glenswilly with interment
Family flowers only, donations in lieu
Kathleen Langan, née Friel, Ballure, Fanad
The death has occurred in Manchester, England of Kathleen Langan, née Friel, Ballure, Fanad.
Remains
Funeral from there on Thursday morning, 25th January at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty for
Enquiries to Eamon Scott Funeral Director, Fanad.
Mary Crossan, Paisley formerly Mary Doherty, Tromaty, Quigley's Point
The death has taken place at The Elderslie Care Home, Fulbar Road, Paisley of Mary Crossan formerly Mary Doherty, Tromaty, Quigleys Point wife of the late Bernard Crossan Glasgow.
Requiem Mass on Thursday, 1st February in the Church of Our Lady and St
Georges, Sandwood Road, Glasgow with burial in St Convals,
Tess Murray formerly of Archway House, Ballybofey
The death has occurred of Tess Murray, formerly of Archway House, Ballybofey.
Her remains will repose at the home of her
Funeral leaving from there on Thursday, January 25th at 10.30 am for requiem Mass at
Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the
Miss
The death has occurred of Miss
Reposing at Gibson Funeral Home, Convoy from
Funeral from there on Thursday at 1.30pm for
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Convoy Presbyterian Church Repair Fund c/o Gibson Funeral Director, Convoy.
Elizabeth (Betty) O'Donnell, Beaumont, Dublin and Buncrana
The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) O'Donnell late of Beaumont, Dublin
Reposing at her residence in Beaumont on Wednesday from 4 pm. Reposing at her brother John’s residence Ballymagan, Buncrana on Thursday from 5 pm. Removal on Friday to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill, Buncrana arriving for Funeral Mass at
