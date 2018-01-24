Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, January 24th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following death:

Denis Greene, Aiken Head Road, Glasgow and Glenvar



The death has taken place of Denis Greene, Aiken Head Road, Glasgow and Glenvar.

Remains will arrive at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar on Thursday at 7pm to repose overnight.

Rosary in the chapel at 9pm . Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am & burial in Glenvar Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Diabetes Association UK c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.



Neil McFadden of Knockfola and Glasgow

The death occurred in Glasgow of Neil McFadden of Knockfola and Glasgow.

Removal from Gweedore Funeral Home this evening at 6pm to his sister Leslie Anne’s house in Meenalough, Knockfola.

Funeral Mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, Knockfola on Friday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm . Enquiries to Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.



Joseph Doherty, Aughawoney, Kilmcacrennan

The death has occurred of Joseph Doherty, Aughawoney, Kilmcacrennan.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today, Wednesday, January 24th at 4pm , going to his late residence. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St Columba's Church, Kilmacrennan. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to I.C.U., Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.



Mary Gallagher (née Callan) formerly Monaghan, Welchtown, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at the Curraghlawn Nursing Home, Co. Kildare of Mary Gallagher (née Callan) formerly Monaghan, Welchtown, Ballybofey, Co.Donegal and Newbridge, Co.Kildare.

Remains reposing at Mc Cool's Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey, Co. Donegal, on Thursday Jan 25th from 7pm until rosary at 9pm. Funeral leaving from there on Friday Jan 26th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Our Lady Of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin at 11am , with Interment afterwards in Glenfin Cemetery.

Willie Mc Geehan, Glenkeeragh, Glenswilly, Newmills



The death has taken place of Willie Mc Geehan, Glenkeeragh, Glenswilly, Newmills.

His remains will be reposing at his brother Eamon’s residence 71 Glenoughty Close, Glencar from 9pm Tuesday, January 23rd.

Funeral mass on Thursday, January 25th at 12 noon in St Columba’s Church, Glenswilly with interment afterwards in the family plot in Kilpeak Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Autism Family Support Group, Letterkenny, c/o any family member or Con McDaid & Sons, Funeral Director, Letterkenny.



Kathleen Langan, née Friel, Ballure, Fanad

The death has occurred in Manchester, England of Kathleen Langan, née Friel, Ballure, Fanad.

Remains reposing at the family home in Ballure, Fanad from 2pm today.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning, 25th January at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty for 11am Requiem Mass and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to Eamon Scott Funeral Director, Fanad.



Mary Crossan, Paisley formerly Mary Doherty, Tromaty, Quigley's Point

The death has taken place at The Elderslie Care Home, Fulbar Road, Paisley of Mary Crossan formerly Mary Doherty, Tromaty, Quigleys Point wife of the late Bernard Crossan Glasgow.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, 1st February in the Church of Our Lady and St

Georges, Sandwood Road, Glasgow with burial in St Convals, Barhead .

Tess Murray formerly of Archway House, Ballybofey



The death has occurred of Tess Murray, formerly of Archway House, Ballybofey.

Her remains will repose at the home of her sister in-law , Kathleen Murray, Glenfin Road, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving from there on Thursday, January 25th at 10.30 am for requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, followed by interment in Stranorlar cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the patients comfort Fund, Bridley Manor Nursing Home, care of any family member.



Miss Lizatta Porter, Ard Mullan, Convoy

The death has occurred of Miss Lizatta Porter, Ard Mullan, Convoy.

Reposing at Gibson Funeral Home, Convoy from 6pm to 10pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 1.30pm for 2pm Service in Convoy Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Convoy Presbyterian Church Repair Fund c/o Gibson Funeral Director, Convoy.

Elizabeth (Betty) O'Donnell, Beaumont, Dublin and Buncrana

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) O'Donnell late of Beaumont, Dublin and Buncrana.

Reposing at her residence in Beaumont on Wednesday from 4 pm. Reposing at her brother John’s residence Ballymagan, Buncrana on Thursday from 5 pm. Removal on Friday to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill, Buncrana arriving for Funeral Mass at 11o’clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

