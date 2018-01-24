Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday, January 24th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Mary Gallagher (née Callan) formerly Monaghan, Welchtown, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at the Curraghlawn Nursing Home, Co. Kildare of Mary Gallagher (née Callan) formerly Monaghan, Welchtown, Ballybofey, Co.Donegal and Newbridge, Co.Kildare.

Remains reposing at Mc Cool's Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey, Co. Donegal, on Thursday Jan 25th from 7pm until rosary at 9pm. Funeral leaving from there on Friday Jan 26th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Our Lady Of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin at 11am, with Interment afterwards in Glenfin Cemetery.

Willie Mc Geehan, Glenkeeragh, Glenswilly, Newmills

The death has taken place of Willie Mc Geehan, Glenkeeragh, Glenswilly, Newmills.

His remains will be reposing at his brother Eamon’s residence 71 Glenoughty Close, Glencar from 9pm Tuesday, January 23rd.

Funeral mass on Thursday, January 25th at 12 noon in St Columba’s Church, Glenswilly with interment afterwards in the family plot in Kilpeak Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Autism Family Support Group, Letterkenny, c/o any family member or Con McDaid & Sons, Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Kathleen Langan, née Friel, Ballure, Fanad

The death has occurred in Manchester, England of Kathleen Langan, née Friel, Ballure, Fanad.

Remains reposing at the family home in Ballure, Fanad from 2pm today.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning, 25th January at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty for 11am Requiem Mass and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to Eamon Scott Funeral Director, Fanad.

Patrick Breen Sharkey, Mallaghduff, Annagry

The death has occurred of Patrick Breen Sharkey, Mullaghduff, Annagry.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, January 24th at 11am in The Star of The Sea Church Annagry with burial afterwards in adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and also private on the morning of

the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Dungloe Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Mary Crossan, Paisley formerly Mary Doherty, Tromaty, Quigley's Point

The death has taken place at The Elderslie Care Home, Fulbar Road, Paisley of Mary Crossan formerly Mary Doherty, Tromaty, Quigleys Point wife of the late Bernard Crossan Glasgow.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, 1st February in the Church of Our Lady and St

Georges, Sandwood Road, Glasgow with burial in St Convals, Barhead.

Tess Murray formerly of Archway House, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Tess Murray, formerly of Archway House, Ballybofey.

Her remains will repose at the home of her sister in-law, Kathleen Murray, Glenfin Road, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving from there on Thursday, January 25th at 10.30 am for requiem mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, followed by interment in Stranorlar cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the patients comfort Fund, Bridley Manor Nursing Home, care of any family member.

Miss Lizatta Porter, Ard Mullan, Convoy

The death has occurred of Miss Lizatta Porter, Ard Mullan, Convoy.

Reposing at Gibson Funeral Home, Convoy from 6pm to 10pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 1.30pm for 2pm Service in Convoy Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Convoy Presbyterian Church Repair Fund c/o Gibson Funeral Director, Convoy.

Nancy McDaid(née McGlynn), Ballybeg, Breenagh

The death has occurred at her residence of Nancy McDaid (née McGlynn), Ballybeg, Breenagh. Remains reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass at 12noon on Wednesday in St. Columba’s Church, Glenswilly followed by burial in Kilpheak Cemetery.

One way traffic system in operation. Entry via Brockagh Road. Exit onto Glenties Road.

Family time from 10pm to 11am & on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Con McDaid Funeral Directors.



Shane Laverty, 24 Hill Top Crescent, Drumboe, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Shane Laverty, 24 Hill Top Crescent, Drumboe, Stranorlar.

Reposing at the home of his parents Dano and Teresa Laverty, Hill Top, Drumboe Lower, Stranorlar this evening from 6pm Monday.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11 am and interment immediately after in Stranorlar Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to St. Joseph's Patient Comfort Fund c/o Martin McGowan, McGowan's Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar or any family member. Family time from 10pm to 11am please .

Eircode for wake house. F93 F1P8.



Hannah Mullen, 2 Swilly View, Ballymacool, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Hannah Mullen, 2 Swilly View, Ballymacool, Letterkenny.

Reposing at her late residence from 4pm Monday, 22nd January.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 24th January, at 12 noon in St. Eunan’s Cathedral with interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am . Enquiries to Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Director.



Pat Murray, Magherahee, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Pat Murray, Magherahee, Raphoe. Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Convoy for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwardsin the New Cemetery.



Nellie Patterson, 3 Main Street, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Nellie Patterson, 3 Main Street, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am . Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Alzheimers Society c/o Sweeney Funeral Director or any family member.



Elizabeth (Betty) O'Donnell, Beaumont, Dublin and Buncrana

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) O'Donnell late of Beaumont, Dublin and Buncrana.

Reposing at her residence in Beaumont on Wednesday from 4 pm. Reposing at her brother John’s residence Ballymagan, Buncrana on Thursday from 5 pm. Removal on Friday to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill, Buncrana arriving for Funeral Mass at 11o’clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

