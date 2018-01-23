Man pleads guilty to arson attack at a Donegal pub

A man has pleaded guilty to an arson at a Donegal public house.

Shane McGinley of 8 Killylastin Heights, Letterkenny, pleaded guilty today at Letterkenny Circuit Criminal Court to arson at the Snug 69 bar, Oldtown, Letterkenny on January 2nd, 2017.

Counsel for McGinley, Ivan Toner, requested that sentencing be adjourned so that a probation and welfare report and a psychiatric report can be prepared.

Mr Toner said his client has received treatment in the psychiatric unit of Letterkenny University Hospital.

Judge John Aylmer asked that the probation and welfare report also assess the suitability for community service.

The case was adjourned until April.