The weather in Donegal - Tuesday, January 23rd

Rain in places this morning with a few heavy bursts, followed by bright or sunny spells and occasional showers.

Some of the showers will be heavy with a risk of thunder. Highest temperatures 8 to 11 degrees in mostly fresh to strong and gusty south-westerly winds.

Tonight will be mainly dry at first but wet and extremely windy weather will spread from the west. The rain will be heavy at times with spot flooding.

Lowest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees early in the night. Moderate to fresh south to south-westerly winds will back southerly increasing strong to severe gale force or storm force in the north-west and extremely gusty and then veer south-westerly. The rain will clear to scattered showers overnight

Wednesday will be a cold, bright and windy day with scattered showers, some heavy, with a risk of thunder. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty south-westerly winds.