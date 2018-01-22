Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, January 22nd

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Shane Laverty, 24 Hill Top Crescent, Drumboe, Stranorlar



The death has occurred of Shane Laverty, 24 Hill Top Crescent, Drumboe, Stranorlar.

Reposing at the home of his parents Dano and Teresa Laverty, Hill Top, Drumboe Lower, Stranorlar this evening from 6pm Monday.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11 am and interment immediately after in Stranorlar Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to St. Joseph's Patient Comfort Fund c/o Martin McGowan, McGowan's Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar or any family member. Family time from 10pm to 11am please .

Eircode for wake house. F93 F1P8.



Hannah Mullen, 2 Swilly View, Ballymacool, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Hannah Mullen, 2 Swilly View, Ballymacool, Letterkenny.

Reposing at her late residence from 4pm today, Monday, 22nd January.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 24th January, at 12 noon in St. Eunan’s Cathedral with interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am . Enquiries to Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Director.



Brendan Sweeney, Milltown Bridge, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Brendan Sweeney, Milltown Bridge, Killygordon.

Reposing at his late home. Funeral from his late home on Tuesday ,January 23rd, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please .

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, brothers, sister in law, brother in law and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.



Pat Murray, Magherahee, Raphoe



The death has occurred of Pat Murray, Magherahee, Raphoe.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 8pm this evening.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Convoy for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the New Cemetery.



Nellie Patterson, 3 Main Street, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Nellie Patterson, 3 Main Street, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at her late residence from 3pm today.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am . Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Alzheimers Society c/o Sweeney Funeral Director or any family member.

Lily Timmey, Woodlands, Raphoe

The death has taken place at Archview Nursing Home, Letterkenny, of Lily Timmey, Woodlands, Raphoe.

Reposing at her residence today Sunday 21st January from 6pm .

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 1.30pm for service in Ballylennon Presbyterian Church at 2pm , with burial afterwards in the family plot at the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Archview Lodge Nursing Home patients comfort fund c/o any family member.



Brendan Sweeney, Milltown Bridge, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Brendan Sweeney, Milltown Bridge, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Brendan’s remains will repose at his late home from 6.30pm Sunday 21st January.

Funeral from his late home on Tuesday 23rd January at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Noirin Fitzgerald, Church Road, Milford

The death has occurred of Noirin Fitzgerald, Church Road, Milford.

Reposing at her home today Sunday from 7pm – 10pm , and tomorrow Monday 2pm – 10pm .

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St Peter’s Church, Milford, followed by private cremation on Wednesday.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o McElwee Funeral Directors or any family member.

Charlie Doherty, Castlequarter, Inch Island



The death has taken place of Charlie Doherty, Castlequarter, Inch Island.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home today Sunday 21st January at 4pm , going to his late residence.

Funeral on Tuesday morning 23rd January, leaving at 10.15am going to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm – 11am .

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Friends of Letterkenny Hospital or the Irish Epilepsy Association c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.



Kathleen Cadogan (née McNeela) Leixlip and formerly of Creeslough

The death has taken place of Kathleen Cadogan (née McNeela) late of Leixlip and formerly of Creeslough.

Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm . Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am . Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Comghgall’s Church, Lisheen, Church Cross, Skibbereen arriving for prayers at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donation if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

