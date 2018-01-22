DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, January 22nd
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
Shane Laverty, 24 Hill Top Crescent, Drumboe, Stranorlar
The death has occurred of Shane Laverty, 24 Hill Top Crescent, Drumboe, Stranorlar.
Reposing at the home of his parents Dano and Teresa Laverty, Hill Top, Drumboe Lower, Stranorlar this evening from
Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11 am and interment immediately after in Stranorlar Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to St. Joseph's Patient Comfort Fund c/o Martin McGowan, McGowan's Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar or any family member. Family time from
Eircode for wake house. F93 F1P8.
Hannah Mullen, 2 Swilly View, Ballymacool, Letterkenny
The death has occurred of Hannah Mullen, 2 Swilly View, Ballymacool, Letterkenny.
Reposing at her late residence from
Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 24th January, at 12 noon in St. Eunan’s Cathedral with interment
Family time from
Brendan Sweeney, Milltown Bridge, Killygordon
The death has occurred of Brendan Sweeney, Milltown Bridge, Killygordon.
Reposing at his late home. Funeral from his late home on Tuesday
Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, brothers, sister in law, brother in law and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus
Pat Murray, Magherahee, Raphoe
The death has occurred of Pat Murray, Magherahee, Raphoe.
His remains will be reposing at his late residence from
Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Convoy for
Nellie Patterson, 3 Main Street, Ramelton
The death has taken place of Nellie Patterson, 3 Main Street, Ramelton.
Remains
Requiem Mass on Wednesday at
Family time from
Lily Timmey, Woodlands, Raphoe
The death has taken place at Archview Nursing Home, Letterkenny, of Lily Timmey, Woodlands, Raphoe.
Reposing at her residence today Sunday 21st January from
Funeral from there on Tuesday at 1.30pm for service in Ballylennon Presbyterian Church at
Family flowers only, donations
Brendan Sweeney, Milltown Bridge, Crossroads, Killygordon
The death has occurred of Brendan Sweeney, Milltown Bridge, Crossroads, Killygordon.
Brendan’s remains will repose at his late home from 6.30pm Sunday 21st January.
Funeral from his late home on Tuesday 23rd January at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at
Interment
Noirin Fitzgerald, Church Road, Milford
The death has occurred of Noirin Fitzgerald, Church Road, Milford.
Reposing at her home today Sunday from
Family time on the morning of the funeral.
Funeral mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St Peter’s Church, Milford, followed by private cremation on Wednesday.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu
Charlie Doherty, Castlequarter, Inch Island
The death has taken place of Charlie Doherty, Castlequarter, Inch Island.
Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home today Sunday 21st January at
Funeral on Tuesday morning 23rd January, leaving at 10.15am going to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch for Requiem Mass at
Interment
Family time please from
Family flowers only, donations in lieu
Kathleen Cadogan (née McNeela) Leixlip and formerly of Creeslough
The death has taken place of Kathleen Cadogan (née McNeela) late of Leixlip and formerly of Creeslough.
Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Sunday evening from
Family flowers only, please. Donation if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.
