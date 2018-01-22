Deaths in Donegal - Monday, January 22nd

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Sarah O’Donnell, Ballaghderg, Mountain Top, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sarah O’Donnell Ballaghderg, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there for requiem Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, today, Monday 22nd January, at 12 noon, followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please .

Donations to Alzheimers’ Society Donegal Branch, care of any family member

Brendan Sweeney, Milltown Bridge, Killygordon



The death has occurred of Brendan Sweeney, Milltown Bridge, Killygordon.

Reposing at his late home. Funeral from his late home on Tuesday ,January 23rd, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please .

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, brothers, sister in law, brother in law and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.



Pat Murray, Magherahee, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Pat Murray, Magherahee, Raphoe.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 8pm this evening.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Convoy for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the New Cemetery.



Nellie Patterson, 3 Main Street, Ramelton



The death has taken place of Nellie Patterson, 3 Main Street, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at her late residence from 3pm today.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am . Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Alzheimers Society c/o Sweeney Funeral Director or any family member.



Marie Monaghan, Mill Street, Pettigo

The death has occurred of Marie Monaghan , Mill St. Pettigo. Her remains will be reposing at The Rock Nursing Home for family members only. Removal of remains tomorrow, Sunday, at 5.00 pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Pettigo at 6.00 pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.00am. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Bridget McGroary, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal town



The death has taken place of Bridget McGroary, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal town. Remains reposing at her late residence. Removal today at 6.30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town to arrive at 7pm. To repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Killymard cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Áras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey c/o Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Mountcharles or any family member.



Lily Timmey, Woodlands, Raphoe

The death has taken place at Archview Nursing Home, Letterkenny, of Lily Timmey, Woodlands, Raphoe.

Reposing at her residence today Sunday 21st January from 6pm .

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 1.30pm for service in Ballylennon Presbyterian Church at 2pm , with burial afterwards in the family plot at the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Archview Lodge Nursing Home patients comfort fund c/o any family member.



Brendan Sweeney, Milltown Bridge, Crossroads, Killygordon



The death has occurred of Brendan Sweeney, Milltown Bridge, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Brendan’s remains will repose at his late home from 6.30pm Sunday 21st January.

Funeral from his late home on Tuesday 23rd January at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.



Noirin Fitzgerald, Church Road, Milford



The death has occurred of Noirin Fitzgerald, Church Road, Milford.

Reposing at her home today Sunday from 7pm – 10pm , and tomorrow Monday 2pm – 10pm .

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St Peter’s Church, Milford, followed by private cremation on Wednesday.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o McElwee Funeral Directors or any family member.



Charlie Doherty, Castlequarter, Inch Island

The death has taken place of Charlie Doherty, Castlequarter, Inch Island.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home today Sunday 21st January at 4pm , going to his late residence.

Funeral on Tuesday morning 23rd January, leaving at 10.15am going to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm – 11am .

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Friends of Letterkenny Hospital or the Irish Epilepsy Association c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

R.J. (Bert) Campbell, Ardeen, Ramelton

The death has occurred at his residence at Ardeen, Ramelton of R.J. (Bert) Campbell.

Reposing at his home on Sunday from 2pm to 10pm . Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral leaving his home at 1.30pm on Monday, January 22nd for 2pm Funeral Service in Ramelton Presbyterian Church followed by interment in Bank Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to R.N.L.I., care of McElwee Funeral Directors or any family member.



Charles (Charlie) Boyle, 3 Woodlawn, Stranorlar

The death has taken place of Charles (Charlie) Boyle, 3 Woodlawn, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at his late residence on Sunday, January 21st from 12 noon until rosary at 10pm . Funeral leaving his home on Monday, January 22nd at 10.30am for requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am , with interment afterwards in Holy Cross Churchyard, Dunfanaghy.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Ronald (Ron) Wood, Rashedogue, Newmills and formerly of Kent, England

The death has taken place at Hill Crest Nursing Home, Long Lane, Letterkenny of Ronald (Ron) Wood, Rashedogue, Newmills and formerly of Kent, England.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence at Rashedoge Newmills from 11am to 11pm on Sunday, 21st January.

Private cremation will take place on Monday, 22nd January at Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan.

Kathleen Cadogan (née McNeela) Leixlip and formerly of Creeslough

The death has taken place of Kathleen Cadogan (née McNeela) late of Leixlip and formerly of Creeslough.

Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm . Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am . Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Comghgall’s Church, Lisheen, Church Cross, Skibbereen arriving for prayers at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donation if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.



