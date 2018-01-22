DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Monday, January 22nd
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
-Sarah O’Donnell, Ballaghderg, Mountain Top, Letterkenny
- Brendan Sweeney, Milltown Bridge, Killygordon
-Pat Murray, Magherahee, Raphoe
-Nellie Patterson, 3 Main Street, Ramelton
- Marie Monaghan, Mill Street, Pettigo
- Bridget McGroary, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal town
- Lily Timmey, Woodlands, Raphoe
- Noirin Fitzgerald, Church Road, Milford
- Charlie Doherty, Castlequarter, Inch Island
- R.J. (Bert) Campbell, Ardeen, Ramelton
- Charles (Charlie) Boyle, 3 Woodlawn, Stranorlar
- Ronald (Ron) Wood, Rashedogue, Newmills and formerly of Kent, England
- Kathleen Cadogan (née McNeela) Leixlip and formerly of Creeslough
Sarah O’Donnell, Ballaghderg, Mountain Top, Letterkenny
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sarah O’Donnell Ballaghderg, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.
Remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there for requiem Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, today, Monday 22nd January, at 12 noon, followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.
Family flowers only
Donations to Alzheimers’ Society Donegal Branch, care of any family member
Brendan Sweeney, Milltown Bridge, Killygordon
The death has occurred of Brendan Sweeney, Milltown Bridge, Killygordon.
Reposing at his late home. Funeral from his late home on Tuesday
Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, brothers, sister in law, brother in law and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus
Pat Murray, Magherahee, Raphoe
The death has occurred of Pat Murray, Magherahee, Raphoe.
His remains will be reposing at his late residence from
Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Convoy for
Nellie Patterson, 3 Main Street, Ramelton
The death has taken place of Nellie Patterson, 3 Main Street, Ramelton.
Remains
Requiem Mass on Wednesday at
Family time from
Marie Monaghan, Mill Street, Pettigo
The death has occurred of Marie
Bridget McGroary, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal town
The death has taken place of Bridget McGroary, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal town. Remains
Lily Timmey, Woodlands, Raphoe
The death has taken place at Archview Nursing Home, Letterkenny, of Lily Timmey, Woodlands, Raphoe.
Reposing at her residence today Sunday 21st January from
Funeral from there on Tuesday at 1.30pm for service in Ballylennon Presbyterian Church at
Family flowers only, donations
Brendan Sweeney, Milltown Bridge, Crossroads, Killygordon
The death has occurred of Brendan Sweeney, Milltown Bridge, Crossroads, Killygordon.
Brendan’s remains will repose at his late home from 6.30pm Sunday 21st January.
Funeral from his late home on Tuesday 23rd January at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at
Interment
Noirin Fitzgerald, Church Road, Milford
The death has occurred of Noirin Fitzgerald, Church Road, Milford.
Reposing at her home today Sunday from
Family time on the morning of the funeral.
Funeral mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St Peter’s Church, Milford, followed by private cremation on Wednesday.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu
Charlie Doherty, Castlequarter, Inch Island
The death has taken place of Charlie Doherty, Castlequarter, Inch Island.
Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home today Sunday 21st January at
Funeral on Tuesday morning 23rd January, leaving at 10.15am going to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch for Requiem Mass at
Interment
Family time please from
Family flowers only, donations in lieu
R.J. (Bert) Campbell, Ardeen, Ramelton
The death has occurred at his residence at Ardeen, Ramelton of R.J. (Bert) Campbell.
Reposing at his home on Sunday from
Funeral leaving his home at 1.30pm on Monday, January 22nd for
Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to R.N.L.I., care of McElwee Funeral Directors or any family member.
Charles (Charlie) Boyle, 3 Woodlawn, Stranorlar
The death has taken place
Remains
Family time on the morning of the funeral.
Ronald (Ron) Wood, Rashedogue, Newmills and formerly of Kent, England
The death has taken place at Hill Crest Nursing Home, Long Lane, Letterkenny of Ronald (Ron) Wood, Rashedogue, Newmills and formerly of Kent, England.
Remains will be reposing at his late residence at Rashedoge Newmills from
Private cremation will take place on Monday, 22nd January at Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan.
Kathleen Cadogan (née McNeela) Leixlip and formerly of Creeslough
The death has taken place of Kathleen Cadogan (née McNeela) late of Leixlip and formerly of Creeslough.
Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Sunday evening from
Family flowers only, please. Donation if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.
If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.
