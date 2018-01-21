Heavy rain results in flooding on many minor roads across Donegal

Many parts of Donegal still have pockets of snow and more, but for most parts this afternoon the big issue is flooding on minor roads.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and to allow for the wet road surfaces.

The weather is testing with blustery showers but temperatures have improved and it's not as cold as during the last week, with highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees, with fresh southwest winds.

Tonight will be generally dry tonight under broken cloud - just the chance of a light passing shower. Lowest temperatures ranging 2 to 5 degrees, in mostly moderate westerly breezes. Perhaps a touch of frost across sheltered spots.