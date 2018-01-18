Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, January 18th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



-Joseph Mulhearn, Dunbar, Scotland

- Elizabeth (Lily) Wyatt, Drumgornan, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town

- Paddy Doherty, Upper Dromore, Letterkenny

-Jim McLaughlin, Quay Street, Moville

- Sally Delvin, Tullagh, Clonmany

- Sean Callaghan, Finabanes, Donegal Town

- Denis Feely, 25 Rockfield Gardens, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

- George Conaghan, Munterneese, Mountcharles

- Frank Danks Campbell, Scoland

-Mollie Lucas, Cavan Upper, Killygordon

- Daisy Moore, Creenasmere, Creeslough

- Oliver (Ollie) Long, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey

-Helen Mc Intyre (née Doherty) Ahilly , Buncrana



Joseph Mulhearn, Dunbar, Scotland



The death has occurred in Dunbar, Scotland of Joseph Mulhearn, brother of Miley Mulhearn, Glasserchoo.

Remains arriving at Christ the King Church, Gortahork tomorrow evening, Friday 19th January between 6.30pm and 7pm.

Funeral mass on Saturday 20th January at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to Gallagher Funeral Directors, Gortahork.



Elizabeth (Lily) Wyatt, Drumgornan, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town



The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lily) Wyatt, Drumgornan, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town.

Reposing at the family home today, Thursday, from 6.30pm until 10pm , and from 12 noon to 5pm tomorrow, Friday. Removal from the family home at 6.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard for 7pm.

House private for removal. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Donegal Hospice. One-way system in operation from old Ballydevitt school. Exit at Orbeg to Killymard.





Paddy Doherty, Upper Dromore, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Paddy Doherty, Upper Dromore, Letterkenny.

Reposing at his late residence from 2pm today, Thursday, 18th January. Removal on Saturday, 20th January, at 12.15pm to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for 1pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Intensive Care Unit, University Hospital, Galway.



Jim McLaughlin, Quay Street, Moville



The death has occurred of Jim McLaughlin, Quay Street, Moville.

Late of Kingsfort , Derry. Reposing at his home this Thursday afternoon, 18th January, from 3pm .

Removal on Saturday, 20th January, at 10.30am for 11am requiem Mass in St. Pius X Church, Moville with burial afterwards in the City Cemetery, Derry at approximately 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Dementia Research. Family time from 11pm to 11am .



Sally Delvin, Tullagh, Clonmany

The death has occurred of Sally Delvin, Tullagh, Clonmany

Removal from Donegal Hospice today, Thursday, January 18th, at 1pm to her late residence. removal on Saturday morning, January 20th, at 10.30am to St. Mary's Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please . Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice or the Nazareth House, Fahan. Family time please from 11pm to 10am .





Sean Callaghan, Finabanes, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Sean Callaghan, Finabanes, Donegal Town. Peacefully at University College Hospital, Galway. Remains reposing at his late residence in Finabanes from 6pm today until 10pm and from 12 midday until 10pm on Friday. Remains leaving his residence on Saturday at 10:30 for 11am mass in St Agatha’s Church, Clar with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please . Family flowers only, donations if so desired, to Donegal Community Hospital Patient Comfort Fund C/O any family member or Faulkner's Funeral Undertaker.

Denis Feely, 25 Rockfield Gardens, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Denis Feely, 25 Rockfield Gardens, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. House private at present. All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison, phone no 0044- 78-999-13005.



George Conaghan, Munterneese, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of George Conaghan, Munterneese, Mountcharles, Co. Donegal.

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles today, January 18th from 3pm with removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart Mountcharles to arrive at 7.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Friday morning, January 19th at 11am with burial afterwards in Frosses old graveyard.

Frank Danks Campbell, Scotland and Donegal

The death has occurred in Scotland of Mr Francis Danks Campbell.

His remains will rest at his daughter Joan Quigley’s home at Crehennan , Quigley's Point from Friday evening, January 19th.

His funeral will take place on Sunday, January 21st at 2.30pm in St Finian’s Church of Ireland, Greencastle followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.



Mollie Lucas, Cavan Upper, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Mollie Lucas, Cavan Upper, Killygordon.

Funeral from her son Leonard’s home, Cavan House, Cavan Upper, Killygordon on Friday morning, January 19th at 11am for service in Stranorlar Presbyterian Church at 11.30. Burial afterwards in The Church of Ireland Graveyard, Stranorlar.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Patients Comfort Fund, c/o Terence Mc Clintock, Funeral Director, Townparks, Convoy or any family member.

House Private at the request of the deceased.

Family and friends welcome.

Daisy Moore, Creenasmere, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Daisy Moore, Creenasmere, Creeslough.

Removal from The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny last night, Wednesday, January 17th to her late residence.

Funeral service in St. John’s Church, Ballymore, on Friday, January 19th at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Oliver (Ollie) Long, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Oliver (Ollie) Long, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey, Donegal

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday, January 19th at 1.15pm for Service of Thanksgiving at 2pm in Stranorlar Parish Church of Ireland with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.



Helen Mc Intyre (née Doherty), Buncrana

The death has taken place of Helen Mc Intyre (née Doherty) Ahilly , Buncrana.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence.

Funeral on Friday morning, January 19th leaving her home at 9.15 am going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 10am. Interment immediately afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.



If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.