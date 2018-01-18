NEWS
Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, January 18th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
-Joseph Mulhearn, Dunbar, Scotland
- Elizabeth (Lily) Wyatt, Drumgornan, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town
- Paddy Doherty, Upper Dromore, Letterkenny
-Jim McLaughlin, Quay Street, Moville
- Sally Delvin, Tullagh, Clonmany
- Sean Callaghan, Finabanes, Donegal Town
- Denis Feely, 25 Rockfield Gardens, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh
- George Conaghan, Munterneese, Mountcharles
- Frank Danks Campbell,
-Mollie Lucas, Cavan Upper, Killygordon
- Daisy Moore, Creenasmere, Creeslough
- Oliver (Ollie) Long, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey
-Helen Mc Intyre (née Doherty)
Joseph Mulhearn, Dunbar, Scotland
The death has occurred in Dunbar, Scotland of Joseph Mulhearn, brother of Miley Mulhearn, Glasserchoo.
Remains arriving at Christ the King Church, Gortahork tomorrow evening, Friday 19th January between 6.30pm and
Funeral mass on Saturday 20th January at 12 noon with burial
Enquiries to Gallagher Funeral Directors, Gortahork.
Elizabeth (Lily) Wyatt, Drumgornan, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town
The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lily) Wyatt, Drumgornan, Ballydevitt, Donegal Town.
Reposing at the family home today, Thursday, from 6.30pm until
House private for removal. Funeral Mass on Saturday at
Paddy Doherty, Upper Dromore, Letterkenny
The death has occurred of Paddy Doherty, Upper Dromore, Letterkenny.
Reposing at his late residence from
Jim McLaughlin, Quay Street, Moville
The death has occurred
Late of
Removal on Saturday, 20th January, at 10.30am for
Sally Delvin, Tullagh, Clonmany
The death has occurred of Sally Delvin, Tullagh, Clonmany
Removal from Donegal Hospice today, Thursday, January 18th, at
Sean Callaghan, Finabanes, Donegal Town
The death has occurred of Sean Callaghan, Finabanes, Donegal Town. Peacefully at University College Hospital, Galway. Remains
Denis Feely, 25 Rockfield Gardens, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh
The death has occurred of Denis Feely, 25 Rockfield Gardens, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. House private at present. All
George Conaghan, Munterneese, Mountcharles
The death has taken place of George Conaghan, Munterneese, Mountcharles, Co. Donegal.
Remains will be reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles today, January 18th from
Funeral mass on Friday morning, January 19th at
Frank Danks Campbell, Scotland
The death has occurred in Scotland of
His remains will rest at his daughter Joan Quigley’s home at
His funeral will take place on Sunday, January 21st at 2.30pm in St Finian’s Church of Ireland, Greencastle followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.
Mollie Lucas, Cavan Upper, Killygordon
The death has occurred of Mollie Lucas, Cavan Upper, Killygordon.
Funeral from her son Leonard’s home, Cavan House, Cavan Upper, Killygordon on Friday morning, January 19th at
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Patients Comfort Fund, c/o Terence Mc Clintock, Funeral Director, Townparks, Convoy or any family member.
House Private at the request of the deceased.
Family and friends welcome.
Daisy Moore, Creenasmere, Creeslough
The death has taken place of Daisy Moore, Creenasmere, Creeslough.
Removal from The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny last night, Wednesday, January 17th to her late residence.
Funeral service in St. John’s Church, Ballymore, on Friday, January 19th at 12 noon.
Burial
Oliver (Ollie) Long, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey
The death has occurred
Remains
Funeral leaving his home on Friday, January 19th at 1.15pm for Service of Thanksgiving at
Helen Mc Intyre (née Doherty), Buncrana
The death has taken place of Helen Mc Intyre (née Doherty)
Her remains will be reposing at her late residence.
Funeral on Friday morning, January 19th leaving her home at 9.15 am going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at
